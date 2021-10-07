    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) rushes against the Troy Trojans in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    

    The Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) will face a familiar opponent as they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Neyland Stadium, in a SEC battle. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina

    Tennessee and South Carolina Stats

    • The Volunteers put up 40.8 points per game, 23.4 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (17.4).
    • This year, the Volunteers have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (14).
    • The Volunteers have allowed 21.8 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 22.4 the Gamecocks have scored.
    • The Gamecocks have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (7) this season.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Hendon Hooker has thrown for 838 yards (167.6 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 68.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 216 rushing yards (43.2 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Tiyon Evans' team-high 367 rushing yards (73.4 per game) have come on 57 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jabari Small has rushed for 232 yards (46.4 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Velus Jones Jr.'s 239 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 16 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • JaVonta Payton has collected 177 receiving yards (35.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes this year.
    • Cedric Tillman's 10 grabs have netted him 151 yards (30.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Luke Doty has 566 passing yards (113.2 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 22 times for 167 yards (33.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Juju McDowell has rushed for 150 yards (30.0 per game) on 33 carries.
    • Josh Vann's 332 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jalen Brooks has collected 155 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.
    • Jaheim Bell's six grabs have netted him 102 yards (20.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Tennessee Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    W 56-0

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Florida

    L 38-14

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Missouri

    W 62-24

    Away

    10/9/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    South Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Georgia

    L 40-13

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Kentucky

    L 16-10

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Troy

    W 23-14

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    South Carolina at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
