South Carolina vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (2-2) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Troy

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for South Carolina vs. Troy

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -7 42.5

South Carolina and Troy Stats

This year, the Gamecocks put up 6.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Trojans surrender (15.5).

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Trojans have forced (7).

The Trojans have averaged 8.0 more points this year (26.3) than the Gamecocks have allowed (18.3).

The Trojans have five giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 10 takeaways .

South Carolina Players to Watch

Zeb Noland has 396 passing yards (99.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 56.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 22 times for 167 yards (41.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Juju McDowell has piled up 28 carries for 130 yards (32.5 per game).

Josh Vann's 287 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks has collected 135 receiving yards (33.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in eight passes this year.

Jaheim Bell has hauled in four grabs for 61 yards (15.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Troy Players to Watch

Taylor Powell has 1,008 passing yards (252.0 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 68.8% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 55 times for a team-high 224 yards (56.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season B.J. Smith has racked up 82 yards (20.5 per game) on 23 carries with two touchdowns.

Luke Whittemore's team-leading 252 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.

Tez Johnson has reeled in 24 passes for 250 yards (62.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Reggie Todd's 12 grabs have yielded 161 yards (40.3 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.