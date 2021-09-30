South Carolina vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The Troy Trojans (2-2) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Troy
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
Betting Information for South Carolina vs. Troy
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Carolina
-7
42.5
South Carolina and Troy Stats
- This year, the Gamecocks put up 6.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Trojans surrender (15.5).
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Trojans have forced (7).
- The Trojans have averaged 8.0 more points this year (26.3) than the Gamecocks have allowed (18.3).
- The Trojans have five giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 10 takeaways .
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Zeb Noland has 396 passing yards (99.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 56.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 22 times for 167 yards (41.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Juju McDowell has piled up 28 carries for 130 yards (32.5 per game).
- Josh Vann's 287 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jalen Brooks has collected 135 receiving yards (33.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in eight passes this year.
- Jaheim Bell has hauled in four grabs for 61 yards (15.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Troy Players to Watch
- Taylor Powell has 1,008 passing yards (252.0 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 68.8% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 55 times for a team-high 224 yards (56.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season B.J. Smith has racked up 82 yards (20.5 per game) on 23 carries with two touchdowns.
- Luke Whittemore's team-leading 252 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tez Johnson has reeled in 24 passes for 250 yards (62.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Reggie Todd's 12 grabs have yielded 161 yards (40.3 ypg).
