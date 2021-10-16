South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida Gators linebacker Antwuan Powell (52) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 40

    SEC foes meet when the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

    Betting Information for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

    South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    South Carolina

    -18.5

    51

    South Carolina and Vanderbilt Stats

    • The Gamecocks average 14.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Commodores allow (36.2).
    • The Gamecocks have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (6) this season.
    • The Gamecocks have allowed their opponents an average of 22.0 points per game this season, 8.7 more than the 13.3 the Commodores have put on the board per contest.
    • The Commodores have 12 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 14 takeaways .

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Luke Doty leads South Carolina with 733 passing yards (122.2 ypg) on 69-of-116 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Kevin Harris, has carried the ball 62 times for 210 yards (35.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Juju McDowell has collected 191 yards (31.8 per game) on 41 carries.
    • Josh Vann's 344 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 19 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Jalen Brooks has totaled 181 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.
    • Jaheim Bell has hauled in 10 catches for 145 yards (24.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Ken Seals has thrown for 1,086 yards (181.0 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Rocko Griffin has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 227 yards (37.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Re'Mahn Davis has rushed for 211 yards (35.2 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.
    • Will Sheppard's team-leading 333 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Chris Pierce has totaled 315 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes this year.
    • Devin Boddie Jr.'s 22 catches this season have resulted in 191 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Vanderbilt at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

