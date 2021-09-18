September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia hosts South Carolina in primetime Saturday looking to stay undefeated.
Author:

Georgia hosts South Carolina as the SEC foes open conference play.

Both teams are 2-0 after the Bulldogs kicked of the season with a win over Clemson and the Gamecocks survived a Week 2 battle with East Carolina. 

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the South Carolina at Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

South Carolina has lost five of its last six games against the Bulldogs, but this might be the best Georgia team the Gamecocks have played in that stretch. They will have to play their best football Saturday night and even then that might not be enough.

It will be tough to score on the Georgia defense. It looks like one of the best in the country after holding Clemson to just three points and UAB to seven. The Bulldogs had little problem taking care of the Blazers last week after the low-scoring battle with Clemson in their first game.

The Bulldogs' offense came alive against UAB, scoring 56 points, but there are still a lot of questions about the offense. Georgia failed to score an offensive touchdown against Clemson and can't rely on its defense against SEC opponents.  

South Carolina has a stronger defense than UAB, so it should give fans a better idea of how much the Bulldogs offense has improved since Week 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burnes
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

USATSI_16772322
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mets

Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Astros

Georgia Bulldogs
NCAA Football

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia

San Diego State
NCAA Football

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah

USATSI_16770926
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

USATSI_16451934
Golf

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, Third Round

USATSI_13322658
NCAA Football

How to Watch Monmouth at Charleston Southern

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy