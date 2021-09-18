Georgia hosts South Carolina as the SEC foes open conference play.

Both teams are 2-0 after the Bulldogs kicked of the season with a win over Clemson and the Gamecocks survived a Week 2 battle with East Carolina.

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the South Carolina at Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

South Carolina has lost five of its last six games against the Bulldogs, but this might be the best Georgia team the Gamecocks have played in that stretch. They will have to play their best football Saturday night and even then that might not be enough.

It will be tough to score on the Georgia defense. It looks like one of the best in the country after holding Clemson to just three points and UAB to seven. The Bulldogs had little problem taking care of the Blazers last week after the low-scoring battle with Clemson in their first game.

The Bulldogs' offense came alive against UAB, scoring 56 points, but there are still a lot of questions about the offense. Georgia failed to score an offensive touchdown against Clemson and can't rely on its defense against SEC opponents.

South Carolina has a stronger defense than UAB, so it should give fans a better idea of how much the Bulldogs offense has improved since Week 1.

