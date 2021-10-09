How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee

    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    South Carolina travels up to Tennessee to play the Volunteers in an SEC conference showdown on Saturday at noon.
    The Gamecocks secured a win last week against Troy after losing two straight to Kentucky and No. 2 ranked Georgia. That puts them at 3-2 on the season.

    The Volunteers were able to grab their third win of the year last week against Missouri, 62-24.

    How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Tennessee Volunteers Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    You can live stream South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Tennessee Volunteers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tennessee has one of the best rushing offenses in the nation, ranking No. 11 with 255.2 rushing yards per game, which is the Volunteers produce over 50% of their offense. They rank No. 27 in totals yards per game.

    The Volunteers have three rushers with over 200 yards on the season: Hendon Hooker (216), Jabari Small (232) and Tiyon Evans (367). The three of them also combine for nine touchdowns. The whole team has 15 rushing touchdowns.

    South Carolina has not looked as good as it was expected to pre-season. In fact, the team ranks towards the bottom of the nation in yards per game (both passing and rushing) and is below the top 100 in points scored.

    Luke Doty leads the team in passing with 566 yards and three touchdowns. ZaQuandre White leads the Gamecocks' backfield with 167 yards on 22 rushes, and Josh Vann is the leading receiver with 16 receptions for 332 yards.

