September 11, 2021
How to Watch South Carolina State at Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson will look to rebound from its loss last week with a win in its home opener against South Carolina State.
Author:

The Clemson Tigers came into their Week 1 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs hoping to make a major statement. They wanted to show that they were still going to be a lethal contender even with superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is now in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, they ended up losing by a final score of 10-3.

Now, Clemson will look to rebound and come through with a win over South Carolina State today.

On paper this should be an open and shut case. The Tigers are a much better football team than the Bulldogs, but fans have seen some crazier upsets in recent years.

How to Watch:

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

You can live stream the South Carolina State at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will be looking to rebound from a tough first outing as the starter for the Tigers. He completed 19 of his 37 passes for 178 yards, no touchdowns and an interception last week. If the Tigers are going to be a playoff contender, they need him to figure things out quickly.

On the other side of the field, South Carolina State is led by running back Kendrell Flowers. He carried the football 14 times for 80 yards and three touchdowns in his team's loss against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs last week.

Needless to say, Clemson should come out with a win and even its record at 1-1. But, everyone will be watching to see with how much ease the Tigers win this matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

