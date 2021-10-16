South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) scores a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2, 0-0 MVFC) and the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2, 0-0 MVFC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the UNI-Dome in a battle of MVFC foes. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: UNI-Dome

Northern Iowa and South Dakota Stats

The Panthers rack up 13.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Coyotes allow (15.3).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Coyotes' takeaways (0).

The Coyotes, on average, score 14.3 more points (29.5) than the Panthers allow (15.2).

The Coyotes have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Theo Day has 758 passing yards (151.6 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 52.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 84 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 19 carries.

Dom Williams' team-high 367 rushing yards (73.4 per game) have come on 55 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Bradrick Shaw has racked up 33 carries for 166 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Weston's team-leading 415 receiving yards (83.0 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.

Quan Hampton has put up a 272-yard season so far (54.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes.

Deion McShane's 10 receptions have yielded 95 yards (19.0 ypg).

South Dakota Players to Watch

Carson Camp leads South Dakota with 1,147 passing yards (191.2 ypg) on 89-of-144 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 89 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 50 carries.

The team's top rusher, Travis Theis, has carried the ball 72 times for 380 yards (63.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Nate Thomas has rushed for 312 yards (52.0 per game) on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Carter Bell's 371 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and two touchdowns.

Caleb Vander Esch has reeled in 15 passes for 135 yards (22.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brett Samson's 11 receptions have netted him 128 yards (21.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Northern Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 St. Thomas (MN) W 44-3 Home 10/2/2021 Youngstown State W 34-7 Home 10/9/2021 North Dakota State L 34-20 Away 10/16/2021 South Dakota - Home 10/23/2021 South Dakota State - Away 10/30/2021 Southern Illinois - Home 11/6/2021 Illinois State - Away

South Dakota Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Missouri State L 31-23 Away 10/2/2021 Indiana State W 38-10 Home 10/9/2021 North Dakota W 20-13 Home 10/16/2021 Northern Iowa - Away 10/23/2021 Illinois State - Home 11/6/2021 Western Illinois - Away 11/13/2021 South Dakota State - Home

