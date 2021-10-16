South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch South Dakota Coyotes vs. Northern Iowa Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) scores a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2, 0-0 MVFC) and the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2, 0-0 MVFC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the UNI-Dome in a battle of MVFC foes. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota

    Northern Iowa and South Dakota Stats

    • The Panthers rack up 13.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Coyotes allow (15.3).
    • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Coyotes' takeaways (0).
    • The Coyotes, on average, score 14.3 more points (29.5) than the Panthers allow (15.2).
    • The Coyotes have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.

    Northern Iowa Players to Watch

    • Theo Day has 758 passing yards (151.6 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 52.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 84 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 19 carries.
    • Dom Williams' team-high 367 rushing yards (73.4 per game) have come on 55 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Bradrick Shaw has racked up 33 carries for 166 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Weston's team-leading 415 receiving yards (83.0 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Quan Hampton has put up a 272-yard season so far (54.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes.
    • Deion McShane's 10 receptions have yielded 95 yards (19.0 ypg).

    South Dakota Players to Watch

    • Carson Camp leads South Dakota with 1,147 passing yards (191.2 ypg) on 89-of-144 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 89 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 50 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Travis Theis, has carried the ball 72 times for 380 yards (63.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Nate Thomas has rushed for 312 yards (52.0 per game) on 42 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Carter Bell's 371 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Caleb Vander Esch has reeled in 15 passes for 135 yards (22.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Brett Samson's 11 receptions have netted him 128 yards (21.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Northern Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    St. Thomas (MN)

    W 44-3

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Youngstown State

    W 34-7

    Home

    10/9/2021

    North Dakota State

    L 34-20

    Away

    10/16/2021

    South Dakota

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    South Dakota Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Missouri State

    L 31-23

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Indiana State

    W 38-10

    Home

    10/9/2021

    North Dakota

    W 20-13

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    South Dakota at Northern Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

