How to Watch South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa

South Dakota looks for its third win in a row when it travels to Northern Iowa on Saturday.

South Dakota nearly beat Kansas to begin the year and since then have gone 4–1, including wins in their last two games entering Saturday's game against Northern Iowa.

How to Watch: South Dakota at Northern Iowa

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Last week South Dakota knocked off rival North Dakota 20–13. The Coyotes jumped out to a 10–0 lead and never let the Fighting Hawks even the score. It was their second straight win after beating Indiana State two weeks ago.

They head on the road Saturday looking to get their third straight win and to move a game ahead of Northern Iowa in the conference standings.

The Panthers head into the game after having their three game winning streak snapped last week. They dropped a 34–20 decision to North Dakota State when they gave up 21 second half points.

Before that loss, the Panthers were 3–1 with their only loss coming at the hands of Iowa State in their season opener. They nearly upset the ranked Cyclones but lost 16–10.

The Panthers are looking to get their second conference win of the year and to move ahead of South Dakota in the standings.

