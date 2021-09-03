How to Watch South Dakota State at Colorado State

September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State opens its 2021 season with a tricky game against South Dakota State.
Author:

Colorado State welcomes South Dakota State to Fort Collins looking to start off the year with a win. The Rams played just four games last year because of games being canceled due to COVID-19. Colorado State won just one of those games, against Wyoming, and wasn't all that competitive in the other matchups. 

'How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Normally playing an FCS opponent in your first game should be a win, but South Dakota State is a pretty strong team and could spoil the Rams' opener. While it wouldn't be embarrassing to lose to the Jackrabbits, the Rams definitely want to get a win and start their season off on the right foot.

South Dakota State will travel south trying to pull off an upset and get its season off with a bang. The last time the Jackrabbits played an FBS school was in 2019 when they came up just short against Minnesota, losing 28-21. South Dakota State has been a good FCS team in recent years and has the ability to give the Rams everything they can ask for.

Fans get a Friday night primetime game for this one, and it should be a lot of fun. Colorado State is trying to bounce back after a couple of rough years, while South Dakota State is trying to pull off another FCS over FBS upset. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
3
2021

South Dakota Jackrabbits at Colorado State Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Northwestern Football
NCAAFB

How to Watch Michigan State vs Northwestern

Colorado Buffaloes
NCAAFB

How to Watch Northern Colorado at Colorado

South Dakota State
NCAAFB

How to Watch South Dakota State at Colorado State

New England Revolution
MLS

How to Watch Revolution vs Union

FC Tulsa
Soccer

How to Watch FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Indians at Red Sox

Rich Hill New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

Wake Forest Football
NCAAFB

How to Watch Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Duke David Cutcliffe
NCAAFB

How to Watch Duke at Charlotte

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy