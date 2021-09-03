How to Watch South Dakota State at Colorado State

Colorado State welcomes South Dakota State to Fort Collins looking to start off the year with a win. The Rams played just four games last year because of games being canceled due to COVID-19. Colorado State won just one of those games, against Wyoming, and wasn't all that competitive in the other matchups.

Normally playing an FCS opponent in your first game should be a win, but South Dakota State is a pretty strong team and could spoil the Rams' opener. While it wouldn't be embarrassing to lose to the Jackrabbits, the Rams definitely want to get a win and start their season off on the right foot.

South Dakota State will travel south trying to pull off an upset and get its season off with a bang. The last time the Jackrabbits played an FBS school was in 2019 when they came up just short against Minnesota, losing 28-21. South Dakota State has been a good FCS team in recent years and has the ability to give the Rams everything they can ask for.

Fans get a Friday night primetime game for this one, and it should be a lot of fun. Colorado State is trying to bounce back after a couple of rough years, while South Dakota State is trying to pull off another FCS over FBS upset.

