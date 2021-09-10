South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

How to Watch South Florida Bulls vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (1-0) go on the road to match up against the South Florida Bulls (0-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Florida vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Florida vs. South Florida
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Florida
-28.5
-111
-110
58.5
-112
-109
Florida and South Florida Stats
- The Gators average 10.0 fewer points per game (35.0) than the Bulls allow (45.0).
- The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (1) this season.
- The Bulls have averaged 14.0 fewer points per game this year (0.0) than the Gators have allowed (14.0).
- The Bulls have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Emory Jones leads Florida with 113 passing yards (113.0 ypg) on 17-of-27 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 74 rushing yards (74.0 ypg) on 10 carries.
- Anthony Richardson has carried the ball seven times for a team-high 160 yards (160.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Malik Davis has taken 14 carries for 104 yards (104.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ja'Markis Weston's 44 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game) leads all receivers on the team. He's collected three receptions.
- Rick Wells has racked up 36 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes this year.
- Dameon Pierce's five grabs have yielded 25 yards (25.0 ypg).
South Florida Players to Watch
- Timmy McClain has 126 passing yards (126.0 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 53.8% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 16 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on four carries.
- Jaren Mangham's team-high 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) have come on five carries this year.
- This season Cade Fortin has racked up 23 yards (23.0 per game) on five carries.
- Xavier Weaver's 73 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has two catches.
- Mitchell Brinkman has totaled 35 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game), reeling in two passes this year.
- Brian Battie's one catch this season have resulted in 20 yards (20.0 ypg).
Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 35-14
Home
9/11/2021
South Florida
-
Away
9/18/2021
Alabama
-
Home
9/25/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
10/2/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
South Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/2/2021
NC State
L 45-0
Away
9/11/2021
Florida
-
Home
9/18/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
9/25/2021
BYU
-
Away
10/2/2021
SMU
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
11
2021
Florida at South Florida
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)