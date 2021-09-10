South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

September 10, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch South Florida Bulls vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Florida Gators wide receiver Trent Whittemore (14) walks on the field Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hugs Florida Atlantic Quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7). The Florida Gators defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls 35-14 Saturday night, September 4, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2021 Flgai Ufvsfau 090421

The Florida Gators (1-0) go on the road to match up against the South Florida Bulls (0-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Florida vs. Florida

Betting Information for Florida vs. South Florida

Florida vs South Florida Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Florida

-28.5

-111

-110

58.5

-112

-109

Florida and South Florida Stats

  • The Gators average 10.0 fewer points per game (35.0) than the Bulls allow (45.0).
  • The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (1) this season.
  • The Bulls have averaged 14.0 fewer points per game this year (0.0) than the Gators have allowed (14.0).
  • The Bulls have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Emory Jones leads Florida with 113 passing yards (113.0 ypg) on 17-of-27 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 74 rushing yards (74.0 ypg) on 10 carries.
  • Anthony Richardson has carried the ball seven times for a team-high 160 yards (160.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Malik Davis has taken 14 carries for 104 yards (104.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Ja'Markis Weston's 44 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game) leads all receivers on the team. He's collected three receptions.
  • Rick Wells has racked up 36 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes this year.
  • Dameon Pierce's five grabs have yielded 25 yards (25.0 ypg).

South Florida Players to Watch

  • Timmy McClain has 126 passing yards (126.0 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 53.8% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 16 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on four carries.
  • Jaren Mangham's team-high 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) have come on five carries this year.
  • This season Cade Fortin has racked up 23 yards (23.0 per game) on five carries.
  • Xavier Weaver's 73 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has two catches.
  • Mitchell Brinkman has totaled 35 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game), reeling in two passes this year.
  • Brian Battie's one catch this season have resulted in 20 yards (20.0 ypg).

Florida Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Florida Atlantic

W 35-14

Home

9/11/2021

South Florida

-

Away

9/18/2021

Alabama

-

Home

9/25/2021

Tennessee

-

Home

10/2/2021

Kentucky

-

Away

South Florida Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

NC State

L 45-0

Away

9/11/2021

Florida

-

Home

9/18/2021

Florida A&M

-

Home

9/25/2021

BYU

-

Away

10/2/2021

SMU

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Florida at South Florida

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

