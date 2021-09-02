How to Watch South Florida at NC State

NC State is looking to build off a solid 2020 season and compete for an ACC title in 2021.

In 2018, the South Florida Bulls started the season 7-0. They would finish the season with six straight losses and have been spiraling ever since. They fired head coach Charlie Strong and brought in Jeff Scott from Clemson, but things didn't improve much in his first year. The Bulls went just 1-8 last year, and the road to a winning record this year won't be easy.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Bulls are looking for any signs of improvement in the 2021 season. They travel to NC State for their opening game before hosting Florida. These first two games will test the moxie of a team that is trying to get back to former glory.

NC State is another team trying to take a leap, but their next step is competing for an ACC title. Every team is chasing Clemson in the conference, and it looks like North Carolina and Miami are closing the gap. NC State is hoping it can be added to that list.

The Wolfpack had a solid season in 2020, going 8-4, which included wins over Pittsburgh and Liberty teams that were both ranked at the time. This year they must play Clemson and North Carolina at home. The two best teams in the ACC will be tough games for the Wolfpack, but if they're trying to take the next step these games are must-win.

