Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0 AAC) will clash with a fellow AAC team when they welcome in the South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch SMU vs. South Florida

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU and South Florida Stats

The Mustangs score 8.2 more points per game (43.0) than the Bulls give up (34.8).

The Mustangs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (4) this season.

The Bulls have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (21.3) as the Mustangs have allowed (23.0).

The Bulls have six giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have eight takeaways .

SMU Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai leads SMU with 1,268 passing yards (317.0 ypg) on 98-of-139 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 121 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 403 yards (100.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Tre Siggers has collected 257 yards (64.3 per game) on 52 carries.

Danny Gray's 358 receiving yards (89.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and five touchdowns.

Rashee Rice has racked up 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes this year.

Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 17 receptions have netted him 211 yards (52.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain has 558 passing yards (139.5 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 133 rushing yards (33.3 ypg) on 41 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jaren Mangham, has carried the ball 46 times for 168 yards (42.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Brian Battie has collected 145 yards (36.3 per game) on 24 attempts.

Xavier Weaver's 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 14 receptions and one touchdown.

Omarion Dollison has collected 73 receiving yards (18.3 yards per game), hauling in eight passes this year.

Mitchell Brinkman's four catches this season have resulted in 64 yards (16.0 ypg).

SMU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 North Texas W 35-12 Home 9/18/2021 Louisiana Tech W 39-37 Away 9/25/2021 TCU W 42-34 Away 10/2/2021 South Florida - Home 10/9/2021 Navy - Away 10/21/2021 Tulane - Home 10/30/2021 Houston - Away

South Florida Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Florida L 42-20 Home 9/18/2021 Florida A&M W 38-17 Home 9/25/2021 BYU L 35-27 Away 10/2/2021 SMU - Away 10/16/2021 Tulsa - Home 10/23/2021 Temple - Home 10/28/2021 East Carolina - Away

