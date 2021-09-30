September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch South Florida Bulls vs. SMU Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0 AAC) will clash with a fellow AAC team when they welcome in the South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch SMU vs. South Florida

SMU and South Florida Stats

  • The Mustangs score 8.2 more points per game (43.0) than the Bulls give up (34.8).
  • The Mustangs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (4) this season.
  • The Bulls have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (21.3) as the Mustangs have allowed (23.0).
  • The Bulls have six giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have eight takeaways .

SMU Players to Watch

  • Tanner Mordecai leads SMU with 1,268 passing yards (317.0 ypg) on 98-of-139 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 121 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 403 yards (100.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Tre Siggers has collected 257 yards (64.3 per game) on 52 carries.
  • Danny Gray's 358 receiving yards (89.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and five touchdowns.
  • Rashee Rice has racked up 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes this year.
  • Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 17 receptions have netted him 211 yards (52.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Florida Players to Watch

  • Timmy McClain has 558 passing yards (139.5 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 133 rushing yards (33.3 ypg) on 41 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Jaren Mangham, has carried the ball 46 times for 168 yards (42.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
  • This season Brian Battie has collected 145 yards (36.3 per game) on 24 attempts.
  • Xavier Weaver's 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 14 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Omarion Dollison has collected 73 receiving yards (18.3 yards per game), hauling in eight passes this year.
  • Mitchell Brinkman's four catches this season have resulted in 64 yards (16.0 ypg).

SMU Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

North Texas

W 35-12

Home

9/18/2021

Louisiana Tech

W 39-37

Away

9/25/2021

TCU

W 42-34

Away

10/2/2021

South Florida

-

Home

10/9/2021

Navy

-

Away

10/21/2021

Tulane

-

Home

10/30/2021

Houston

-

Away

South Florida Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Florida

L 42-20

Home

9/18/2021

Florida A&M

W 38-17

Home

9/25/2021

BYU

L 35-27

Away

10/2/2021

SMU

-

Away

10/16/2021

Tulsa

-

Home

10/23/2021

Temple

-

Home

10/28/2021

East Carolina

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

South Florida at SMU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jack Miller III (9) hands the ball off to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Ohio State would win the game 59-7 Osu21akr Njg 017
NCAA Football

Rutgers vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Delaware vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

9 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

11 minutes ago
Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Northern Colorado Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Montana State vs. Northern Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

13 minutes ago
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) loses his helmet as he is brought down by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker nose tackle Bryson Williams (91) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211747djp
NCAA Football

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

15 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Colorado vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

16 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) reaches out to tackle Missouri State Bears running back Kevon Latulas (5) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Illinois State vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

19 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Richmond vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

21 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Princeton vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy