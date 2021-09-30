The SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0 AAC) will clash with a fellow AAC team when they welcome in the South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch SMU vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
SMU and South Florida Stats
- The Mustangs score 8.2 more points per game (43.0) than the Bulls give up (34.8).
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- The Bulls have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (21.3) as the Mustangs have allowed (23.0).
- The Bulls have six giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have eight takeaways .
SMU Players to Watch
- Tanner Mordecai leads SMU with 1,268 passing yards (317.0 ypg) on 98-of-139 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 121 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 403 yards (100.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Tre Siggers has collected 257 yards (64.3 per game) on 52 carries.
- Danny Gray's 358 receiving yards (89.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Rashee Rice has racked up 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes this year.
- Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 17 receptions have netted him 211 yards (52.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Timmy McClain has 558 passing yards (139.5 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 133 rushing yards (33.3 ypg) on 41 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Jaren Mangham, has carried the ball 46 times for 168 yards (42.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Brian Battie has collected 145 yards (36.3 per game) on 24 attempts.
- Xavier Weaver's 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 14 receptions and one touchdown.
- Omarion Dollison has collected 73 receiving yards (18.3 yards per game), hauling in eight passes this year.
- Mitchell Brinkman's four catches this season have resulted in 64 yards (16.0 ypg).
SMU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
North Texas
W 35-12
Home
9/18/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 39-37
Away
9/25/2021
TCU
W 42-34
Away
10/2/2021
South Florida
-
Home
10/9/2021
Navy
-
Away
10/21/2021
Tulane
-
Home
10/30/2021
Houston
-
Away
South Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Florida
L 42-20
Home
9/18/2021
Florida A&M
W 38-17
Home
9/25/2021
BYU
L 35-27
Away
10/2/2021
SMU
-
Away
10/16/2021
Tulsa
-
Home
10/23/2021
Temple
-
Home
10/28/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
2
2021
South Florida at SMU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)