Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in an AAC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Florida vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Tulsa vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -8.5 55.5

Tulsa and South Florida Stats

This year, the Golden Hurricane put up 11.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bulls give up (36.0).

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).

The average points per game for the Bulls this season, 20.4, is 12.3 fewer than the 32.7 the Golden Hurricane have given up.

This year the Bulls have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Hurricane have takeaways (9).

Tulsa Players to Watch

Davis Brin has thrown for 1,648 yards (274.7 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 58.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Shamari Brooks' team-high 416 rushing yards (69.3 per game) have come on 86 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Watkins has rushed for 282 yards (47.0 per game) on 34 carries with three touchdowns.

Josh Johnson's 481 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions with two touchdowns.

Sam Crawford Jr. has put together a 369-yard season so far (61.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes.

JuanCarlos Santana's 19 catches have netted him 282 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain has thrown for 781 yards (156.2 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 58.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 158 rushing yards (31.6 ypg) on 54 carries.

Brian Battie's team-high 191 rushing yards (38.2 per game) have come on 31 carries this year.

This season Jaren Mangham has racked up 189 yards (37.8 per game) on 57 attempts with nine touchdowns.

Xavier Weaver's 328 receiving yards (65.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught nine passes for 124 yards (24.8 yards per game) this year.

Demarcus Gregory's six receptions this season have resulted in 94 yards (18.8 ypg).

