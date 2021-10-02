How to Watch South Florida at SMU

With the college football season entering Week 5, USF is set to face SMU on Saturday in an intriguing AAC matchup.

With some huge matchups on the college football schedule, the game between South Florida and SMU is flying under the radar. Despite not receiving a ton of hype, this game could be extremely entertaining and football fans won't want to miss it.

How to Watch South Florida Bulls at SMU Mustangs:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U

On the outside looking in, the Mustangs should be the favorite on paper. They are 4-0 so far this season and coming off of a huge road win over TCU. South Florida, on the other hand, is just 1-3 this season and have struggled to get going.

Leading the Bulls is quarterback Timmy McClain who has gotten off to a rough start. He has completed 57.1% of his pass attempts for 558 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. McClain has also picked up 133 yards on the ground.

For the Mustangs, Tanner Mordecai takes the snaps under center. He has put up massive numbers this season, racking up 1,268 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, Mordecai has rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown.

SMU has looked impressive, but the Bulls are a lot better than their record may suggest.

