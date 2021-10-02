October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch South Florida at SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the college football season entering Week 5, USF is set to face SMU on Saturday in an intriguing AAC matchup.
Author:

With some huge matchups on the college football schedule, the game between South Florida and SMU is flying under the radar. Despite not receiving a ton of hype, this game could be extremely entertaining and football fans won't want to miss it.

How to Watch South Florida Bulls at SMU Mustangs:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U

You can live stream the South Florida at SMU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On the outside looking in, the Mustangs should be the favorite on paper. They are 4-0 so far this season and coming off of a huge road win over TCU. South Florida, on the other hand, is just 1-3 this season and have struggled to get going.

Leading the Bulls is quarterback Timmy McClain who has gotten off to a rough start. He has completed 57.1% of his pass attempts for 558 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. McClain has also picked up 133 yards on the ground.

For the Mustangs, Tanner Mordecai takes the snaps under center. He has put up massive numbers this season, racking up 1,268 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, Mordecai has rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown.

SMU has looked impressive, but the Bulls are a lot better than their record may suggest.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

South Florida at SMU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16568385
Golf

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round

1 minute ago
USATSI_16831302
NCAA Football

How to Watch South Florida at SMU

1 minute ago
USATSI_16689726
NCAA Football

How to Watch Youngstown State at Northern Iowa

1 minute ago
Fans
NCAA Football

How to Watch Modesto vs. San Mateo

1 minute ago
USATSI_16869789
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Nationals

1 minute ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) pursues during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 minute ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

2 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

2 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) hits Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) near the goal line during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy