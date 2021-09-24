Southern Miss vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (21) is stopped by the Florida defense. Florida Gators lost their first SEC game against Alabama, 31-29 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021, in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 091821 Flvsalabama

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Alabama and Southern Miss Stats

  • The Crimson Tide put up 41.0 points per game, 23.7 more than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (17.3).
  • The Crimson Tide have one giveaway this season, while the Golden Eagles have four takeaways .
  • The Golden Eagles' average points scored this year (17.7) and the Crimson Tide's points allowed (18.7) are within 1.0 point of each other.
  • The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Crimson Tide have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Bryce Young leads Alabama with 804 passing yards (268.0 ypg) on 68-of-100 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 36 times for 205 yards (68.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Trey Sanders has rushed for 71 yards (23.7 per game) on 15 carries with one touchdown.
  • Jameson Williams' team-leading 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • John Metchie has recorded 188 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.
  • JoJo Earle has hauled in 10 grabs for 128 yards (42.7 ypg) this season.

Southern Miss Players to Watch

  • Trey Lowe III has thrown for 232 yards (77.3 ypg) to lead Southern Miss, completing 54.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season.
  • Frank Gore Jr.'s team-high 274 rushing yards (91.3 per game) have come on 55 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 73 yards (24.3 per game) on seven catches.
  • This season Dajon Richard has collected 74 yards (24.7 per game) on 13 attempts with one touchdown.
  • Jakarius Caston's team-high 88 receiving yards (29.3 yards per game) have come on seven receptions with one touchdown.
  • Demarcus Jones has totaled 77 receiving yards (25.7 yards per game), hauling in seven passes this year.

Alabama Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Miami (FL)

W 44-13

Away

9/11/2021

Mercer

W 48-14

Home

9/18/2021

Florida

W 31-29

Away

9/25/2021

Southern Miss

-

Home

10/2/2021

Ole Miss

-

Home

10/9/2021

Texas A&M

-

Away

10/16/2021

Mississippi State

-

Away

Southern Miss Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

South Alabama

L 31-7

Away

9/11/2021

Grambling

W 37-0

Home

9/18/2021

Troy

L 21-9

Home

9/25/2021

Alabama

-

Away

10/2/2021

Rice

-

Away

10/9/2021

UTEP

-

Home

10/16/2021

UAB

-

Home

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Southern Mississippi at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

