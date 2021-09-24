Southern Miss vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (21) is stopped by the Florida defense. Florida Gators lost their first SEC game against Alabama, 31-29 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021, in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 091821 Flvsalabama

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama and Southern Miss Stats

The Crimson Tide put up 41.0 points per game, 23.7 more than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (17.3).

The Crimson Tide have one giveaway this season, while the Golden Eagles have four takeaways .

The Golden Eagles' average points scored this year (17.7) and the Crimson Tide's points allowed (18.7) are within 1.0 point of each other.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Crimson Tide have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young leads Alabama with 804 passing yards (268.0 ypg) on 68-of-100 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 36 times for 205 yards (68.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Trey Sanders has rushed for 71 yards (23.7 per game) on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Jameson Williams' team-leading 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

John Metchie has recorded 188 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.

JoJo Earle has hauled in 10 grabs for 128 yards (42.7 ypg) this season.

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Trey Lowe III has thrown for 232 yards (77.3 ypg) to lead Southern Miss, completing 54.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr.'s team-high 274 rushing yards (91.3 per game) have come on 55 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 73 yards (24.3 per game) on seven catches.

This season Dajon Richard has collected 74 yards (24.7 per game) on 13 attempts with one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston's team-high 88 receiving yards (29.3 yards per game) have come on seven receptions with one touchdown.

Demarcus Jones has totaled 77 receiving yards (25.7 yards per game), hauling in seven passes this year.

Alabama Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Miami (FL) W 44-13 Away 9/11/2021 Mercer W 48-14 Home 9/18/2021 Florida W 31-29 Away 9/25/2021 Southern Miss - Home 10/2/2021 Ole Miss - Home 10/9/2021 Texas A&M - Away 10/16/2021 Mississippi State - Away

Southern Miss Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 South Alabama L 31-7 Away 9/11/2021 Grambling W 37-0 Home 9/18/2021 Troy L 21-9 Home 9/25/2021 Alabama - Away 10/2/2021 Rice - Away 10/9/2021 UTEP - Home 10/16/2021 UAB - Home

