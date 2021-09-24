Southern Miss vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Southern Miss
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama and Southern Miss Stats
- The Crimson Tide put up 41.0 points per game, 23.7 more than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (17.3).
- The Crimson Tide have one giveaway this season, while the Golden Eagles have four takeaways .
- The Golden Eagles' average points scored this year (17.7) and the Crimson Tide's points allowed (18.7) are within 1.0 point of each other.
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Crimson Tide have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Bryce Young leads Alabama with 804 passing yards (268.0 ypg) on 68-of-100 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 36 times for 205 yards (68.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Trey Sanders has rushed for 71 yards (23.7 per game) on 15 carries with one touchdown.
- Jameson Williams' team-leading 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
- John Metchie has recorded 188 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.
- JoJo Earle has hauled in 10 grabs for 128 yards (42.7 ypg) this season.
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Trey Lowe III has thrown for 232 yards (77.3 ypg) to lead Southern Miss, completing 54.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season.
- Frank Gore Jr.'s team-high 274 rushing yards (91.3 per game) have come on 55 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 73 yards (24.3 per game) on seven catches.
- This season Dajon Richard has collected 74 yards (24.7 per game) on 13 attempts with one touchdown.
- Jakarius Caston's team-high 88 receiving yards (29.3 yards per game) have come on seven receptions with one touchdown.
- Demarcus Jones has totaled 77 receiving yards (25.7 yards per game), hauling in seven passes this year.
Alabama Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Miami (FL)
W 44-13
Away
9/11/2021
Mercer
W 48-14
Home
9/18/2021
Florida
W 31-29
Away
9/25/2021
Southern Miss
-
Home
10/2/2021
Ole Miss
-
Home
10/9/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
10/16/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
Southern Miss Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
South Alabama
L 31-7
Away
9/11/2021
Grambling
W 37-0
Home
9/18/2021
Troy
L 21-9
Home
9/25/2021
Alabama
-
Away
10/2/2021
Rice
-
Away
10/9/2021
UTEP
-
Home
10/16/2021
UAB
-
Home
