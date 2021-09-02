How to Watch Southern Utah at Arizona State

Arizona State starts their 2021 season with high expectations. They begin the year ranked 25th in the country and have hopes of competing for the Pac-12 championship. The Sun Devils enter the fourth year under head coach Herm Edwards and are looking to make this his best season yet.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

You can stream the game on fuboTV.

Edwards is on the hot seat as his program is under investigation for improper recruiting practices this past year. The Sun Devils are hoping getting on the field will take the attention off of that and more on how good the team is this year. They start the year against FCS Southern Utah who is coming off a 45-14 loss to San Jose State.

Southern Utah will hope to get closer to the Sun Devils than they did the Trojans on Saturday. In their second straight game against an FBS school, they are just trying to get the kinks undone before they get into the meat of their schedule. The Thunderbirds have struggled to win games in recent years and this game will probably not change that.

This probably won't be the most exciting game, but it will be our first chance to check out the Sun Devils and see if they are ready to take the next step. The first two games for Arizona State should be a warmup as they get ready to head to BYU in week three.

