Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Sacramento State Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento State Hornets (2-2, 0-0 Big Sky) host a Big Sky battle against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Hornet Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah

    Sacramento State and Southern Utah Stats

    • This year, the Hornets rack up 16.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Thunderbirds allow (38.2).
    • This year, the Hornets have one turnover, three fewer than the Thunderbirds have takeaways (4).
    • The Thunderbirds' average points scored this year, 20.4, is 5.6 fewer than the 26.0 the Hornets are giving up.
    • The Thunderbirds have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Hornets have forced a turnover (1) this season.

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Jake Dunniway has 757 passing yards (189.3 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Asher O'Hara has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 216 yards (54.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Dotson has taken 28 carries for 95 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 108 yards (27.0 per game).
    • Pierre Williams' 416 receiving yards (104.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Marshel Martin has racked up 237 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.
    • Chris Miller has hauled in eight catches for 138 yards (34.5 ypg) this season.

    Southern Utah Players to Watch

    • Justin Miller has 985 passing yards (197.0 ypg) to lead Southern Utah, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, David Moore III, has carried the ball 47 times for 152 yards (30.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Karris Davis has collected 134 yards (26.8 per game) on 37 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Brandon Schenks' 207 receiving yards (41.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Ethan Bollingbroke has collected 188 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes this year.
    • Judd Cockett's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 142 yards (28.4 ypg).

    Sacramento State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Northern Iowa

    L 34-16

    Home

    9/18/2021

    Cal

    L 42-30

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Idaho State

    W 23-21

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Montana

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Away

    Southern Utah Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 40-35

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Eastern Washington

    L 50-21

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Portland State

    L 20-13

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Montana

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Southern Utah at Sacramento State

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

