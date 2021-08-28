How to Watch Southern Utah at San Jose State

August 28, 2021
How to Watch Southern Utah Thunderbirds at San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Jose State Spartans host Southern Utah on Saturday night to open up the 2021 season.
Author:

San Jose State hits the field to open up their season Saturday. Last season the Trojans ran the table in the regular season, going 7-0. It was an incredible turnaround after going 1-11 in 2019. The Trojans remarkably would end up ranked 24th in the final poll of the year. 

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The schedule is tougher for the Trojans this year, as they travel to No. 15 USC in Week 2. That is the first of three straight road games for San Jose State, which includes a trip across the Pacific to Hawaii and cross country to Western Michigan. The team may travel the most miles of any school in the first four weeks of the year.

The Trojans host FCS Southern Utah on Saturday in a game that could turn into a blowout. The Thunderbirds went just 1-5 in the spring after the fall schedule was canceled. Southern Utah has a tough start to its season, as it travels to San Jose State and then to No. 25 Arizona State. 

Tune in to catch the kick off of the college football season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

