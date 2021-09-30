Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Bo Calvert (33) tackles Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 opponents. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Betting Information for Oregon vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -8 57.5

Oregon and Stanford Stats

This year, the Ducks average 11.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinal allow (27.5).

The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Cardinal have three takeaways .

The Cardinal have put an average of 28.5 points per game on the board this year, 9.0 more than the 19.5 the Ducks have surrendered.

The Cardinal have turned the ball over two times, 11 fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (13).

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown has thrown for 773 yards (193.3 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 163 rushing yards (40.8 ypg) on 42 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, CJ Verdell, has carried the ball 60 times for 334 yards (83.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught eight passes for 70 yards (17.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Travis Dye has rushed for 286 yards (71.5 per game) on 41 carries with three touchdowns.

Johnny Johnson III's 148 receiving yards (37.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Jaylon Redd has put together a 103-yard season so far (25.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in four passes.

Kris Hutson's five receptions have yielded 87 yards (21.8 ypg).

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has thrown for 863 yards (215.8 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 57 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 27 times for 196 yards (49.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has collected 118 yards (29.5 per game) on 26 attempts, while also grabbing seven passes for 93 yards (23.3 per game).

Elijah Higgins' 211 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

Brycen Tremayne has put up a 197-yard season so far (49.3 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.

John Humphreys' nine catches are good enough for 152 yards (38.0 ypg).

