Stanford vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) runs for a first down against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in a Pac-12 clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for UCLA vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -4.5 58.5

UCLA and Stanford Stats

The Bruins put up 14.7 more points per game (39.7) than the Cardinal give up (25).

This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over three times, while the Cardinal have forced three.

The Cardinal, on average, score 4.3 more points (30) than the Bruins allow (25.7).

The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Bruins have six takeaways .

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 668 passing yards (222.7 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 55.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 88 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 29 carries.

The team's top rusher, Zach Charbonnet, has carried the ball 23 times for 242 yards (80.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught two passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has rushed for 197 yards (65.7 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' 174 receiving yards (58 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 11 receptions and three touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has hauled in four passes for 132 yards (44 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kam Brown has hauled in five catches for 111 yards (37 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has thrown for 570 yards (190 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 71.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes this season.

Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 169 yards (56.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has racked up 26 carries for 118 yards (39.3 per game), while also catching seven passes for 93 yards (31 per game).

Brycen Tremayne's 165 receiving yards (55 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with three touchdowns.

John Humphreys has put together a 119-yard season so far (39.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.

Elijah Higgins' 11 catches this season have resulted in 108 yards (36 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.