September 12, 2021
How to Watch Stanford at USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stanford Cardinal will look to pull off a massive upset against the No. 14 ranked USC Trojans on Saturday night.
Author:

After suffering a rough 24-7 loss at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats last week, the Stanford Cardinal will have an even bigger test in Week 2 college football action. They are set to hit the road for a massive showdown against the No. 14 ranked USC Trojans. While the Cardinal aren't being given much of a chance to win this game, they still will have the chance to quiet all the doubters.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles

TV Channel: FOX (KJTV - Lubbock, TX)

Live stream the Stanford at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC, on the other hand, is coming off of an impressive 30-7 win over San Jose State. Granted, San Jose State is not a very good team, but the Trojans took care of business just like they should have.

This is a game that the Trojans should handle easily, but Stanford will look to shock the world.

Last week in their loss, the Cardinal were led by quarterback Tanner McKee. He completed 15 of his 18 pass attempts for 118 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. Kyu Blu Kelly recorded an interception for Stanford in their loss.

As for the Trojans, quarterback Kedon Slovis completed 24 of his 36 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks. Drake London put up a massive receiving performance, catching 12 passes for 137 yards. Defensively, Greg Johnson made a massive play, scoring a touchdown on a 37-yard interception return.

While the Trojans should win this game handily, the game must be played. We have seen crazier upsets in the past.

Regional restrictions may apply.

