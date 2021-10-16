Stanford vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) celebrates a 31-24 win over against the Oregon State Beavers at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 showdown against the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium

Washington State and Stanford Stats

This year, the Cougars rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal surrender (27.0).

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

The Cougars have allowed 24.8 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 25.8 the Cardinal have scored.

The Cardinal have turned the ball over five times, eight fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (13).

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura has 1,193 passing yards (198.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 71 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Max Borghi has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 332 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has rushed for 269 yards (44.8 per game) on 55 carries with one touchdown.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 404 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with three touchdowns.

Travell Harris has put together a 394-yard season so far (65.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.

De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 22 receptions for 254 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,449 yards (241.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 49 times for 306 yards (51.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has collected 161 yards (26.8 per game) on 42 carries, while also grabbing 14 passes for 137 yards (22.8 per game).

Elijah Higgins' 383 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 29 receptions and four touchdowns.

John Humphreys has grabbed 17 passes for 252 yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brycen Tremayne's 20 receptions this season have resulted in 245 yards (40.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Washington State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Utah L 24-13 Away 10/2/2021 Cal W 21-6 Away 10/9/2021 Oregon State W 31-24 Home 10/16/2021 Stanford - Home 10/23/2021 BYU - Home 10/30/2021 Arizona State - Away 11/13/2021 Oregon - Away

Stanford Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 UCLA L 35-24 Home 10/2/2021 Oregon W 31-24 Home 10/8/2021 Arizona State L 28-10 Away 10/16/2021 Washington State - Away 10/30/2021 Washington - Home 11/5/2021 Utah - Home 11/13/2021 Oregon State - Away

