How to Watch Stanford at Kansas State

How to Watch Stanford Cardinal at Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kansas State began the 2020 season 4-1, including a win over eventual Big 12 champion Oklahoma, but the Wildcats lost their last five games and finished 4-6. When they host Stanford on Saturday, they will look to put last season's woes in the rearview mirror.
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
Live stream the Stanford at Kansas State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stanford, on the other hand, opened the 2020 season with two straight losses but then won its last four games. The Cardinal bested Pac-12 North champion Washington and beat UCLA in a double-overtime thriller.
Stanford has a tough start to this season. After traveling to Kansas State, the Cardinal face three ranked teams in their next five games.
Regional restrictions may apply.