How to Watch Stanford at Kansas State

Kansas State looks to bounce back after a tough end to the 2020 season as the Wildcats host Stanford on Saturday.

Kansas State began the 2020 season 4-1, including a win over eventual Big 12 champion Oklahoma, but the Wildcats lost their last five games and finished 4-6. When they host Stanford on Saturday, they will look to put last season's woes in the rearview mirror.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Stanford at Kansas State game on fuboTV

Stanford, on the other hand, opened the 2020 season with two straight losses but then won its last four games. The Cardinal bested Pac-12 North champion Washington and beat UCLA in a double-overtime thriller.

Stanford has a tough start to this season. After traveling to Kansas State, the Cardinal face three ranked teams in their next five games.

