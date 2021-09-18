How to Watch Stony Brook at Oregon

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Stony Brook Seawolves at Oregon Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off an exhilarating win against Ohio State, Oregon gets a tune-up game against Stony Brook before conference play begins.
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off one of the best games of the 2021 season so far. No. 12 Oregon and No. 3 Ohio State hadn't played that high profile of a game against one another since the 2015 National Championship, the year the College Football Playoff was introduced and Urban Meyer won his third championship.

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Oregon:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon

You can stream the Stony Brook vs. Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon was coming off a solid year in a shortened 2020 season but lost rather badly in a bowl game against Iowa State. To say Ohio State was the clear favorite in that matchup while hosting the Ducks in Columbus is a complete understatement. But the Ducks had a great defensive stand ending the game with an interception to support a dominant performance from running back C.J. Verdell. 

Verdell had two touchdowns on the ground with 161 rushing yards and led his team in receptions with another touchdown through the air.

If the junior RB did that against an Ohio State team projected to compete for a playoff spot, imagine what he can do against Stony Brook. 

Stony Brook is coming off a 24-3 victory over Colgate but will need to play at its absolute best to have a chance at upsetting Oregon. 

Look for the Ducks to make a major statement and put the rest of the Pac-12 on high alert before conference play starts next week. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Stony Brook vs. Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

