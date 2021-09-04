How to Watch Syracuse vs. Ohio

The Syracuse Orange look to start their 2021 season on a high note as they visit a promising and experienced Ohio Bobcats team in Week 1.

Power Five schools usually don't travel to play road games against teams from the MAC. But this Week 1 matchup is different. It's a game the Syracuse Orange need to win and a challenge the Ohio Bobcats are absolutely up for.

'Cuse is coming off of a 2020 season that saw them win just one game, and finish in last in the ACC. Head coach Dino Babers finds himself in a critical spot entering his sixth year heading the program.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the Syracuse Orange vs. Ohio Bobcats game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

His unit's first test will be an Ohio team that had a short but successful 2020 season - the Bobcats played just three games on a COVID-shortened slate and finished 2-1. With a number of starters returning from last year's squad, the Bobcats are expected to at least contend for a MAC title.

In order to slow the Bobcats down, the Orange defense will need to contain the ground game. Ohio averaged 216.7 yards per game on the ground last year, 18th in the NCAA. Redshirt senior running back De'Montre Tuggle is their primary ball carrier, and has averaged over seven yards per carry in 15 career games.

That's not good news for the Orange, who allowed over 200 yards per game on the ground last year defensively. They also lost a number of starters to the NFL this offseason, so they'll try to improve with new pieces in place.

If the ground game does get shut off for the Bobcats, Ohio will need to manufacture offense through the air. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kurtis Rourke held off UNLV transfer Armani Rodgers to maintain the starting job. Rourke was efficient but not explosive last year, averaging just 128 passing yards per game in three starts with three touchdowns and no picks.

This game could end up being a close one down the stretch, and may feature one of the best endings of the early evening window on Saturday.

The Orange and Bobcats will get going at 7:00 p.m. ET at Penden Stadium. Coverage of the game can be found on CBS Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.