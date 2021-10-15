    • October 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse Orange vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace (20) celebrates with Clemson Tigers offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (71) after scoring a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC foes meet when the Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC) play on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson

    Betting Information for Clemson vs. Syracuse

    Clemson vs Syracuse Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Clemson

    -13.5

    45

    Clemson and Syracuse Stats

    • The Tigers average 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per contest the Orange give up.
    • This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over six times, while the Orange have forced six.
    • The Orange, on average, score 19.3 more points (31.5) than the Tigers allow (12.2).
    • The Orange have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 793 yards (158.6 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 54.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 160 rushing yards (32.0 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Kobe Pace has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 218 yards (43.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught four passes for 64 yards (12.8 per game).
    • This season Will Shipley has collected 211 yards (42.2 per game) on 44 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata's 333 receiving yards (66.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions.
    • Justyn Ross has recorded 231 receiving yards (46.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes this year.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat to lead Syracuse in both passing and rushing. He has 627 passing yards (104.5 ypg), completing 57.5% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 412 yards (68.7 ypg) on 75 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 133 times for 791 yards (131.8 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 204 receiving yards (34.0 per game) on 12 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Courtney Jackson has totaled 178 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game), hauling in 16 passes this year.
    • Taj Harris' 16 catches this season have resulted in 171 yards (34.2 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Clemson at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

