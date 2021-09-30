Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) leaps over the line of scrimmage to score a touchdown against the Liberty Flames in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (0-4, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC clash versus the Syracuse Orange (3-1, 0-0 ACC) at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida State and Syracuse Stats

This year, the Seminoles average 5.2 more points per game (23.0) than the Orange allow (17.8).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Orange have forced (3).

The Orange have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (30.5) as the Seminoles have allowed (31.8).

The Orange have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

McKenzie Milton has 548 passing yards (137.0 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 48 times for 439 yards (109.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has taken 35 carries for 219 yards (54.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ontaria Wilson's team-high 133 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with one touchdown.

Andrew Parchment has recorded 123 receiving yards (30.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes this year.

Camren McDonald's eight grabs have turned into 83 yards (20.8 ypg).

Syracuse Players to Watch

Tommy DeVito has 388 passing yards (97.0 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 61.5% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 90 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sean Tucker's team-high 536 rushing yards (134.0 per game) have come on 83 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added 175 yards (43.8 per game) on nine catches with one touchdown.

This season Garrett Shrader has rushed for 97 yards (24.3 per game) on 30 carries with four touchdowns.

Taj Harris has totaled 171 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game), reeling in 16 passes this year.

Damien Alford's two grabs have turned into 92 yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Florida State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Jacksonville State L 20-17 Home 9/18/2021 Wake Forest L 35-14 Away 9/25/2021 Louisville L 31-23 Home 10/2/2021 Syracuse - Home 10/9/2021 North Carolina - Away 10/23/2021 UMass - Home 10/30/2021 Clemson - Away

Syracuse Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Rutgers L 17-7 Home 9/18/2021 Albany (NY) W 62-24 Home 9/24/2021 Liberty W 24-21 Home 10/2/2021 Florida State - Away 10/9/2021 Wake Forest - Home 10/15/2021 Clemson - Home 10/23/2021 Virginia Tech - Away

Regional restrictions apply.