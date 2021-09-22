Syracuse vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Syracuse Orange vs. Liberty Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Cooper Lutz (24) runs with the ball as Albany Great Danes defensive back Larry Walker Jr. (7) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (3-0) hit the road to play the Syracuse Orange (2-1) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Liberty

Betting Information for Liberty vs. Syracuse

Liberty vs Syracuse Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Liberty

-6

52.5

Liberty and Syracuse Stats

  • This year, the Flames rack up 21.3 more points per game (38.0) than the Orange allow (16.7).
  • The Flames have one giveaway this season, while the Orange have two takeaways .
  • The Orange, on average, are scoring 20.4 more points per game this year (32.7) than the Flames are allowing (12.3).
  • The Orange have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 613 passing yards (204.3 ypg), completing 71% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 225 yards (75.0 ypg) on 34 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
  • This season Joshua Mack has racked up 40 carries for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Demario Douglas' 185 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • DJ Stubbs has reeled in six passes for 102 yards (34.0 yards per game) this year.
  • CJ Daniels' seven receptions have netted him 91 yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Tommy DeVito has been a dual threat to lead Syracuse in both passing and rushing. He has 388 passing yards (129.3 ypg), completing 61.5% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 90 yards (30.0 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Sean Tucker has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 367 yards (122.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He has also caught seven passes for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Taj Harris' team-high 151 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions.
  • Damien Alford's one catch is good enough for 73 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Liberty at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
2021-09-25T00:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

