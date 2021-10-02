Florida State searches for its first win of the year when it hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

Florida State has yet to win a game this year. After pushing Notre Dame to overtime in Week 1, the Seminoles have really struggled. They battled back last week against Louisville but still came up short, 31-23.

How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Florida State has shown signs of being able to pick up that elusive win, but it will need to play better defensively.

Syracuse picked up its second straight win on Saturday when it kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Liberty 24-21. It was the Orange's third win of the season, but none of them have come against a Power 5 school.

Syracuse's only game against a major opponent was a 17-7 loss to Rutgers. The Orange have done their job and won the other games, but they are still trying to figure out their full potential.

This is a game of two teams trying to figure things out and pick up their first ACC win.

Florida State desperately needs this win to start to get the Seminole faithful off its back.

