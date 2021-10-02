October 2, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Syracuse Orange at Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State searches for its first win of the year when it hosts Syracuse on Saturday.
Author:

Florida State has yet to win a game this year. After pushing Notre Dame to overtime in Week 1, the Seminoles have really struggled. They battled back last week against Louisville but still came up short, 31-23. 

How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Syracuse at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida State has shown signs of being able to pick up that elusive win, but it will need to play better defensively. 

Syracuse picked up its second straight win on Saturday when it kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Liberty 24-21. It was the Orange's third win of the season, but none of them have come against a Power 5 school.

Syracuse's only game against a major opponent was a 17-7 loss to Rutgers. The Orange have done their job and won the other games, but they are still trying to figure out their full potential. 

This is a game of two teams trying to figure things out and pick up their first ACC win. 

Florida State desperately needs this win to start to get the Seminole faithful off its back. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Syracuse Orange at Florida State Seminoles

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NCAA Football

