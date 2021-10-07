    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse Orange vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Schrader (16) goes airborne over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) and Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome, in a clash of ACC rivals. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

    Betting Information for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

    Wake Forest vs Syracuse Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wake Forest

    -6

    57.5

    Wake Forest and Syracuse Stats

    • The Demon Deacons put up 17.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Orange give up (20.8).
    • The Demon Deacons have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Orange.
    • The Orange have put an average of 30.4 points per game on the board this year, 12.2 more than the 18.2 the Demon Deacons have surrendered.
    • The Orange have six giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 13 takeaways .

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Sam Hartman has thrown for 1,279 yards (255.8 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 117 rushing yards (23.4 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 312 yards (62.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Justice Ellison has collected 242 yards (48.4 per game) on 50 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Jaquarii Roberson's 380 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • A.T. Perry has collected 317 receiving yards (63.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes this year.
    • Taylor Morin's 18 catches have netted him 246 yards (49.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat to lead Syracuse in both passing and rushing. He has 467 passing yards (93.4 ypg), completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 234 yards (46.8 ypg) on 46 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 107 times for 638 yards (127.6 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 175 receiving yards (35.0 per game) on nine catches with one receiving touchdown.
    • Taj Harris has totaled 171 receiving yards (34.2 yards per game), hauling in 16 passes this year.
    • Damien Alford's four catches have turned into 121 yards (24.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Wake Forest at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
