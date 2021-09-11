How to Watch TCU vs. California

TCU will be looking to move into the AP Top 25, while Cal will be going for for its first win of the year when the two sides meet Saturday.

After rolling Duquesne 45-3 in their season opener, the Horned Frogs find themselves right on the verge of the AP Top 25 Poll. In the latest poll, TCU finished at the top of the "others receiving votes" category with 80.

The Horned Frogs face a more formidable opponent in Week 2, with a visit from the Pac-12's California Golden Bears on the docket. Cal is looking for its first win of the season, after falling to Nevada 22-17 in its opener last week.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

TCU quarterback Max Duggan got a tune-up in Week 1 after the teams agreed to shorten the second half because the Horned Frogs jumped out to a 35-0 lead. He attempted just 19 passes, completing 14 for 207 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

On the other side, Cal will look for more explosive plays out of its passing game. Last week, starting quarterback Chase Garbers averaged just five yards per attempt as the Bears went 6-for-14 on third downs.

This will be just the second-ever meeting between TCU and Cal. The Horned Frogs took the first one, winning 10-7 in overtime of the Cheez-It Bowl — a game that saw the teams throw nine combined interceptions.

Kickoff from Fort Worth is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to catch all the action.