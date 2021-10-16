    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Big 12 foes meet when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ABC
    • Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma and TCU Stats

    • This year, the Sooners average 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs surrender (28.0).
    • The Sooners have six giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have seven takeaways .
    • The Horned Frogs, on average, score 14.6 more points (38.4) than the Sooners allow (23.8).
    • The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (10).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,372 yards (228.7 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 74.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Kennedy Brooks has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 535 yards (89.2 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Eric Gray has racked up 282 yards (47.0 per game) on 55 attempts, while also catching 10 passes for 104 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Marvin Mims' 400 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Mike Woods has grabbed 22 passes for 219 yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Mario Williams has hauled in 23 catches for 208 yards (34.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    TCU Players to Watch

    • Max Duggan leads TCU with 1,003 passing yards (200.6 ypg) on 75-of-116 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 186 rushing yards (37.2 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Zach Evans' team-high 579 rushing yards (115.8 per game) have come on 74 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added seven catches for 95 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Kendre Miller has rushed for 302 yards (60.4 per game) on 34 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Taye Barber's 205 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 12 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Derius Davis has grabbed 14 passes for 180 yards (36.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Quentin Johnston's 12 catches are good enough for 170 yards (34.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Oklahoma Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    West Virginia

    W 16-13

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Kansas State

    W 37-31

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Texas

    W 55-48

    Away

    10/16/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    TCU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    SMU

    L 42-34

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Texas

    L 32-27

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 52-31

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    TCU at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

