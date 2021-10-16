Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 foes meet when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma and TCU Stats

This year, the Sooners average 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs surrender (28.0).

The Sooners have six giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have seven takeaways .

The Horned Frogs, on average, score 14.6 more points (38.4) than the Sooners allow (23.8).

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (10).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,372 yards (228.7 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 74.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kennedy Brooks has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 535 yards (89.2 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has racked up 282 yards (47.0 per game) on 55 attempts, while also catching 10 passes for 104 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Mims' 400 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Mike Woods has grabbed 22 passes for 219 yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mario Williams has hauled in 23 catches for 208 yards (34.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan leads TCU with 1,003 passing yards (200.6 ypg) on 75-of-116 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 186 rushing yards (37.2 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Zach Evans' team-high 579 rushing yards (115.8 per game) have come on 74 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added seven catches for 95 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Kendre Miller has rushed for 302 yards (60.4 per game) on 34 carries with six touchdowns.

Taye Barber's 205 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 12 receptions and one touchdown.

Derius Davis has grabbed 14 passes for 180 yards (36.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Quentin Johnston's 12 catches are good enough for 170 yards (34.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 West Virginia W 16-13 Home 10/2/2021 Kansas State W 37-31 Away 10/9/2021 Texas W 55-48 Away 10/16/2021 TCU - Home 10/23/2021 Kansas - Away 10/30/2021 Texas Tech - Home 11/13/2021 Baylor - Away

TCU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 SMU L 42-34 Home 10/2/2021 Texas L 32-27 Home 10/9/2021 Texas Tech W 52-31 Away 10/16/2021 Oklahoma - Away 10/23/2021 West Virginia - Home 10/30/2021 Kansas State - Away 11/6/2021 Baylor - Home

