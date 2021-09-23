September 23, 2021
How to Watch TCU Horned Frogs vs. SMU Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Luke Pardee (9) and quarterback Max Duggan (15) and tight end Mitchell Hansen (82) sing the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Luke Pardee (9) and quarterback Max Duggan (15) and tight end Mitchell Hansen (82) sing the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (3-0) play at the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch TCU vs. SMU

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for TCU vs. SMU

TCU vs SMU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

TCU

-9.5

65.5

TCU and SMU Stats

  • The Horned Frogs average 39.5 points per game, 20.2 more than the Mustangs allow per contest (19.3).
  • The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Mustangs have forced (7).
  • The Mustangs have scored 43.3 points per game this year, 25.8 more than the Horned Frogs have given up.
  • This year the Mustangs have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (2).

TCU Players to Watch

  • Max Duggan leads TCU with 441 passing yards (220.5 ypg) on 31-of-50 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 80 rushing yards (40.0 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Zach Evans' team-high 210 rushing yards (105.0 per game) have come on 27 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • Quentin Johnston's 133 receiving yards (66.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled nine receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Derius Davis has put up an 86-yard season so far (43.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in five passes.
  • Blair Conwright's five catches have turned into 78 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

SMU Players to Watch

  • Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,023 yards (341.0 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 73% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 84 rushing yards (28.0 ypg) on 16 carries.
  • Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 250 yards (83.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Tre Siggers has taken 34 carries for 147 yards (49.0 per game).
  • Danny Gray's team-high 228 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Rashee Rice has grabbed 10 passes for 207 yards (69.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
  • Grant Calcaterra's 12 catches have netted him 193 yards (64.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

SMU at TCU

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2021-09-25T16:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
