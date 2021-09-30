The Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, in a clash of Big 12 rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Betting Information for Texas vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Texas -5 65.5

Texas and TCU Stats

The Longhorns rack up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (25.7).

The Longhorns have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (5).

The Horned Frogs have scored 37.7 points per game this year, 14.4 more than the Longhorns have given up.

This year the Horned Frogs have three turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (5).

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson has 565 passing yards (141.3 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 77.8% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 80 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 16 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 436 yards (109.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught eight passes for 145 yards (36.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has piled up 206 yards (51.5 per game) on 25 attempts with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-leading 263 receiving yards (65.8 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has hauled in 18 passes for 245 yards (61.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan leads TCU with 717 passing yards (239.0 ypg) on 47-of-78 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 110 rushing yards (36.7 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Zach Evans, has carried the ball 42 times for 323 yards (107.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught four passes for 84 yards (28.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Taye Barber's 161 receiving yards (53.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled seven receptions and one touchdown.

Quentin Johnston has racked up 133 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes this year.

Derius Davis' seven receptions have netted him 103 yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

