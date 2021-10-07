Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) hit the road for a Big 12 clash against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

TCU and Texas Tech Stats

The Horned Frogs average 35.0 points per game, 4.2 more than the Red Raiders surrender per matchup (30.8).

The Horned Frogs have six giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have seven takeaways .

The Red Raiders have averaged 8.3 more points scored this year (35.6) than the Horned Frogs have allowed (27.3).

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (6).

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has thrown for 899 yards (224.8 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 143 yards (35.8 ypg) on 47 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Zach Evans, has carried the ball 57 times for 436 yards (109.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught seven passes for 95 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Taye Barber's 198 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Quentin Johnston has put up a 170-yard season so far (42.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.

Derius Davis' 13 receptions have netted him 138 yards (34.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Tyler Shough has thrown for 861 yards (172.2 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 35 times for 296 yards (59.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier White has rushed for 137 yards (27.4 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.

Erik Ezukanma's 407 receiving yards (81.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and one touchdown.

Kaylon Geiger has caught 21 passes for 314 yards (62.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Loic Fouonji's five receptions this season have resulted in 143 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

TCU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Cal W 34-32 Home 9/25/2021 SMU L 42-34 Home 10/2/2021 Texas L 32-27 Home 10/9/2021 Texas Tech - Away 10/16/2021 Oklahoma - Away 10/23/2021 West Virginia - Home 10/30/2021 Kansas State - Away

Texas Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Florida International W 54-21 Home 9/25/2021 Texas L 70-35 Away 10/2/2021 West Virginia W 23-20 Away 10/9/2021 TCU - Home 10/16/2021 Kansas - Away 10/23/2021 Kansas State - Home 10/30/2021 Oklahoma - Away

