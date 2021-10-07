    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) hit the road for a Big 12 clash against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

    TCU and Texas Tech Stats

    • The Horned Frogs average 35.0 points per game, 4.2 more than the Red Raiders surrender per matchup (30.8).
    • The Horned Frogs have six giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have seven takeaways .
    • The Red Raiders have averaged 8.3 more points scored this year (35.6) than the Horned Frogs have allowed (27.3).
    • This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (6).

    TCU Players to Watch

    • Max Duggan has thrown for 899 yards (224.8 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 143 yards (35.8 ypg) on 47 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Zach Evans, has carried the ball 57 times for 436 yards (109.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught seven passes for 95 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Taye Barber's 198 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 10 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Quentin Johnston has put up a 170-yard season so far (42.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.
    • Derius Davis' 13 receptions have netted him 138 yards (34.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Tyler Shough has thrown for 861 yards (172.2 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 35 times for 296 yards (59.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Xavier White has rushed for 137 yards (27.4 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.
    • Erik Ezukanma's 407 receiving yards (81.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Kaylon Geiger has caught 21 passes for 314 yards (62.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Loic Fouonji's five receptions this season have resulted in 143 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    TCU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Cal

    W 34-32

    Home

    9/25/2021

    SMU

    L 42-34

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Texas

    L 32-27

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    Texas Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Florida International

    W 54-21

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Texas

    L 70-35

    Away

    10/2/2021

    West Virginia

    W 23-20

    Away

    10/9/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    TCU at Texas Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
