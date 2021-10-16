    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Still undefeated and now ranked No. 4 in the nation, Oklahoma looks to continue its playoff push. As the team turns its focus to TCU, a quarterback change could be in the works.
    Author:

    Last week, Oklahoma pulled off what may have been the win of the year. Down 28-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Sooners rallied with 25 fourth-quarter points to beat rival Texas in the Red River Showdown 55-48. With the win, Oklahoma moved into the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25 with a 6-0 record.

    How to Watch: TCU vs. Oklahoma

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream TCU vs. Oklahoma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite their success, the Sooners may still be working towards finding a starting quarterback. Spencer Rattler was benched last week in favor of freshman Caleb Williams, who led the comeback, throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Although nothing has been officially announced, Williams has reportedly been working with the first-team offense in practice this week.

    If Williams does get the call, he'll make his first collegiate start against a 3-2 TCU team that is 1-1 in conference. The Horned Frogs are coming off one of their best performances of the year, beating Texas Tech 52-31 in Lubbock last week. TCU's running backs exploded in that game, with freshman Kendre Miller rushing for 185 yards and three touchdowns and sophomore Zach Evans totaling 143 yards and two scores.

    Oklahoma has a 16-5 advantage over TCU in the all-time series and is currently riding a record seven-game winning streak. That includes a 33-14 win last year in Fort Worth.

