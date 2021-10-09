    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech Red Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Texas Tech looks for a win against an in-state rival as the Red Raiders host TCU on Saturday.
    Author:

    Texas Christian's 2–2 record does not speak to the team's talent. The Horned Frogs' losses came against No. 24 SMU and No. 21 Texas. They claimed a high-profile win against Cal and will aim for another against Texas Tech on Saturday.

    Texas Tech is 4–1 this season. The only loss came against the Longhorns. The Red Raiders four wins came against West Virginia, Florida International, S.F. Austin and Houston.

    How to Watch: TCU vs. Texas Tech

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream TCU vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough will face off against TCU quarterback Max Duggan. Shough has 861 yards on the year with six touchdowns and Duggan has 899 yards on the year with eight touchdowns.

    The Red Raiders have the leading receiver on the field in Erik Ezukanma. He has caught 23 passes from Shough for 407 yards. He is averaging 17.7 yards per catch.

    The Horned Frogs have the leading rusher on the field in Zach Evans. He has 57 rushing attempts for 443 yards (7.8 yards per carry). He also has three touchdowns through four games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    TCU at Texas Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

