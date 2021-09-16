Temple vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls running back Edward Saydee (23) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (2-0) travel to face the Temple Owls (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Temple vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Betting Information for Boston College vs. Temple

Favorite Spread Total Boston College -14 57

Boston College and Temple Stats

The Eagles rack up 5.5 more points per game (48.0) than the Owls allow (42.5).

The Eagles have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Owls.

The Owls, on average, score 15.5 more points (29.5) than the Eagles allow (14.0).

The Owls have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .

Boston College Players to Watch

Phil Jurkovec leads Boston College with 303 passing yards (303.0 ypg) on 16-of-24 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 61 rushing yards (61.0 ypg) on five carries.

This season Travis Levy has piled up 32 yards (32.0 per game) on nine carries with one touchdown.

Zay Flowers' team-leading 135 receiving yards (135.0 yards per game) have come on seven receptions with one touchdown.

CJ Lewis has caught three passes for 67 yards (67.0 yards per game) this year.

Trae Barry's one catch is good enough for 51 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Temple Players to Watch

D'Wan Mathis leads Temple with 148 passing yards (148.0 ypg) on 8-of-25 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Edward Saydee, has carried the ball 12 times for 57 yards (57.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 25 receiving yards (25.0 per game) on two catches.

This season Justin Lynch has piled up 39 yards (39.0 per game) on six carries.

Jose Barbon's team-high 48 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on two receptions.

Randle Jones has grabbed one pass for 38 yards (38.0 yards per game) this year.

