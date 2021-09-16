Temple vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Temple Owls vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 4, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls running back Edward Saydee (23) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls running back Edward Saydee (23) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (2-0) travel to face the Temple Owls (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Temple vs. Boston College

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Boston College vs. Temple

Boston College vs Temple Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boston College

-14

57

Boston College and Temple Stats

  • The Eagles rack up 5.5 more points per game (48.0) than the Owls allow (42.5).
  • The Eagles have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Owls.
  • The Owls, on average, score 15.5 more points (29.5) than the Eagles allow (14.0).
  • The Owls have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Phil Jurkovec leads Boston College with 303 passing yards (303.0 ypg) on 16-of-24 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 61 rushing yards (61.0 ypg) on five carries.
  • This season Travis Levy has piled up 32 yards (32.0 per game) on nine carries with one touchdown.
  • Zay Flowers' team-leading 135 receiving yards (135.0 yards per game) have come on seven receptions with one touchdown.
  • CJ Lewis has caught three passes for 67 yards (67.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Trae Barry's one catch is good enough for 51 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Temple Players to Watch

  • D'Wan Mathis leads Temple with 148 passing yards (148.0 ypg) on 8-of-25 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Edward Saydee, has carried the ball 12 times for 57 yards (57.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 25 receiving yards (25.0 per game) on two catches.
  • This season Justin Lynch has piled up 39 yards (39.0 per game) on six carries.
  • Jose Barbon's team-high 48 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on two receptions.
  • Randle Jones has grabbed one pass for 38 yards (38.0 yards per game) this year.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Boston College at Temple

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Stanford
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Stanford at UCLA

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) pulls in a touchdown pass Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Guy Thomas (1) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill tackles Western Michigan Broncos running back Sean Tyler during the second half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Mich West
NCAA Football

Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls running back Edward Saydee (23) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Temple vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

NASCAR Camping World
NASCAR

How to Watch UNOH 200

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Boise State

UCLA Soccer
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch UCLA at San Diego

Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch St. Thomas at Minnesota

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy