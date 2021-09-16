Temple vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

How to Watch Temple Owls vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (2-0) travel to face the Temple Owls (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Temple vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Betting Information for Boston College vs. Temple
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boston College
-14
57
Boston College and Temple Stats
- The Eagles rack up 5.5 more points per game (48.0) than the Owls allow (42.5).
- The Eagles have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Owls.
- The Owls, on average, score 15.5 more points (29.5) than the Eagles allow (14.0).
- The Owls have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .
Boston College Players to Watch
- Phil Jurkovec leads Boston College with 303 passing yards (303.0 ypg) on 16-of-24 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 61 rushing yards (61.0 ypg) on five carries.
- This season Travis Levy has piled up 32 yards (32.0 per game) on nine carries with one touchdown.
- Zay Flowers' team-leading 135 receiving yards (135.0 yards per game) have come on seven receptions with one touchdown.
- CJ Lewis has caught three passes for 67 yards (67.0 yards per game) this year.
- Trae Barry's one catch is good enough for 51 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Temple Players to Watch
- D'Wan Mathis leads Temple with 148 passing yards (148.0 ypg) on 8-of-25 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Edward Saydee, has carried the ball 12 times for 57 yards (57.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 25 receiving yards (25.0 per game) on two catches.
- This season Justin Lynch has piled up 39 yards (39.0 per game) on six carries.
- Jose Barbon's team-high 48 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on two receptions.
- Randle Jones has grabbed one pass for 38 yards (38.0 yards per game) this year.
