Temple vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

The No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0, 0-0 AAC) and the Temple Owls (3-2, 0-0 AAC) square off on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Nippert Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Temple
- Game Day: Friday, October 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati and Temple Stats
- The Bearcats rack up 38.3 points per game, 8.1 more than the Owls allow per contest (30.2).
- This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (6).
- The Owls, on average, are scoring 12.9 more points per game this season (27.4) than the Bearcats are allowing (14.5).
- The Owls have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 12 takeaways .
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Desmond Ridder has thrown for 1,045 yards (261.3 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 98 yards (24.5 ypg) on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 67 times for 371 yards (92.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Alec Pierce's team-leading 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tyler Scott has caught seven passes for 172 yards (43.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Michael Young Jr. has hauled in 12 receptions for 146 yards (36.5 ypg) this season.
Temple Players to Watch
- D'Wan Mathis has 762 passing yards (152.4 ypg) to lead Temple, completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 57 rushing yards (11.4 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Edward Saydee's team-high 165 rushing yards (33.0 per game) have come on 43 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Tayvon Ruley has piled up 26 carries for 143 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jose Barbon's 280 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 21 receptions and one touchdown.
- Randle Jones has grabbed 14 passes for 240 yards (48.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Amad Anderson Jr.'s nine receptions this season have resulted in 173 yards (34.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Cincinnati Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Murray State
W 42-7
Home
9/18/2021
Indiana
W 38-24
Away
10/2/2021
Notre Dame
W 24-13
Away
10/8/2021
Temple
-
Home
10/16/2021
UCF
-
Home
10/23/2021
Navy
-
Away
10/30/2021
Tulane
-
Away
Temple Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Boston College
L 28-3
Home
9/25/2021
Wagner
W 41-7
Home
10/2/2021
Memphis
W 34-31
Home
10/8/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
10/23/2021
South Florida
-
Away
10/30/2021
UCF
-
Home
11/6/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
