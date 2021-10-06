Temple vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls running back Tayvon Ruley (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0, 0-0 AAC) and the Temple Owls (3-2, 0-0 AAC) square off on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Nippert Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Temple

Game Day: Friday, October 8, 2021

Friday, October 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati and Temple Stats

The Bearcats rack up 38.3 points per game, 8.1 more than the Owls allow per contest (30.2).

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (6).

The Owls, on average, are scoring 12.9 more points per game this season (27.4) than the Bearcats are allowing (14.5).

The Owls have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 12 takeaways .

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder has thrown for 1,045 yards (261.3 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 98 yards (24.5 ypg) on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 67 times for 371 yards (92.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Alec Pierce's team-leading 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with one touchdown.

Tyler Scott has caught seven passes for 172 yards (43.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Michael Young Jr. has hauled in 12 receptions for 146 yards (36.5 ypg) this season.

Temple Players to Watch

D'Wan Mathis has 762 passing yards (152.4 ypg) to lead Temple, completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 57 rushing yards (11.4 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Edward Saydee's team-high 165 rushing yards (33.0 per game) have come on 43 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Tayvon Ruley has piled up 26 carries for 143 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jose Barbon's 280 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 21 receptions and one touchdown.

Randle Jones has grabbed 14 passes for 240 yards (48.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Amad Anderson Jr.'s nine receptions this season have resulted in 173 yards (34.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cincinnati Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Murray State W 42-7 Home 9/18/2021 Indiana W 38-24 Away 10/2/2021 Notre Dame W 24-13 Away 10/8/2021 Temple - Home 10/16/2021 UCF - Home 10/23/2021 Navy - Away 10/30/2021 Tulane - Away

Temple Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Boston College L 28-3 Home 9/25/2021 Wagner W 41-7 Home 10/2/2021 Memphis W 34-31 Home 10/8/2021 Cincinnati - Away 10/23/2021 South Florida - Away 10/30/2021 UCF - Home 11/6/2021 East Carolina - Away

Regional restrictions apply.