September 30, 2021
How to Watch Temple Owls vs. Memphis Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan throws the ball against UTSA at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Jrca1859

The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) hit the road for an AAC clash against the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Temple vs. Memphis

Betting Information for Memphis vs. Temple

Memphis vs Temple Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Memphis

-11

59.5

Memphis and Temple Stats

  • The Tigers score 39.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Owls surrender per contest (30.0).
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (4) this season.
  • The Owls have averaged 6.0 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Tigers have allowed (31.8).
  • This year the Owls have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 1,170 passing yards (292.5 ypg) on 72-of-118 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 70 times for 494 yards (123.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 173 yards (43.3 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Calvin Austin III's 533 receiving yards (133.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with seven touchdowns.
  • Sean Dykes has put together a 322-yard season so far (80.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
  • Javon Ivory has hauled in eight receptions for 132 yards (33.0 ypg) this season.

Temple Players to Watch

  • D'Wan Mathis has thrown for 440 yards (110.0 ypg) to lead Temple, completing 52.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Tayvon Ruley has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 116 yards (29.0 per game) this year.
  • This season Edward Saydee has racked up 31 carries for 103 yards (25.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Randle Jones' 240 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 14 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Jose Barbon has totaled 229 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.
  • Kadas Reams' three grabs have netted him 72 yards (18.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Memphis at Temple

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

