The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) hit the road for an AAC clash against the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Temple vs. Memphis
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Betting Information for Memphis vs. Temple
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-11
59.5
Memphis and Temple Stats
- The Tigers score 39.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Owls surrender per contest (30.0).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- The Owls have averaged 6.0 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Tigers have allowed (31.8).
- This year the Owls have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).
Memphis Players to Watch
- Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 1,170 passing yards (292.5 ypg) on 72-of-118 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 70 times for 494 yards (123.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 173 yards (43.3 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.
- Calvin Austin III's 533 receiving yards (133.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with seven touchdowns.
- Sean Dykes has put together a 322-yard season so far (80.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
- Javon Ivory has hauled in eight receptions for 132 yards (33.0 ypg) this season.
Temple Players to Watch
- D'Wan Mathis has thrown for 440 yards (110.0 ypg) to lead Temple, completing 52.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Tayvon Ruley has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 116 yards (29.0 per game) this year.
- This season Edward Saydee has racked up 31 carries for 103 yards (25.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Randle Jones' 240 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 14 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Jose Barbon has totaled 229 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.
- Kadas Reams' three grabs have netted him 72 yards (18.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
