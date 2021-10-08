How to Watch Temple at Cincinnati

One of the hottest football teams in the nation, No. 5 Cincinnati, takes on Temple in a prime-time battle.

No. 5 Cincinnati has looked unstoppable through most of its first four games this season. The undefeated Bearcats (4–0) will look to continue their dominance Friday against Temple.

After a shaky win against Indiana two weeks ago, Cincinnati bounced back and knocked off No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 last Saturday.

How to Watch Temple Owls vs. Cincinnati Bearcats:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can live stream Temple Owls vs. Cincinnati Bearcats on fuboTV

The Owls (3–2) beat Wagner 41–7 but lost to Rutgers 61–14. They now stare down their toughest competition so far.

Temple is led by quarterback D'Wan Mathis, who has 762 passing yards on 65 completions, five touchdowns and just one interception.

Temple also boasts three 100-yard rushers so far: Edward Saydee (165), Tayvon Ruley (149) and Justin Lynch (100). Jose Barbon leads the team in receiving with 280 yards on 21 receptions.

Cincinnati is led by Desmond Ridder at quarterback. He has 1,045 yards through the air and 98 yards on the ground as well as 12 total touchdowns. Jerome Ford has 367 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Cincinnati brings six 100-yard receivers into this game, led by Alec Pierce with 294 yards on 15 receptions.