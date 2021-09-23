Tennessee vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) and Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida and Tennessee Stats
- The Gators rack up 19.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Volunteers surrender (15.7).
- The Gators have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Volunteers have forced (4).
- The Volunteers have averaged 21.0 more points this season (42.7) than the Gators have allowed (21.7).
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Gators have forced (3).
Florida Players to Watch
- Emory Jones has been a dual threat to lead Florida in both passing and rushing. He has 445 passing yards (148.3 ypg), completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 235 yards (78.3 ypg) on 42 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Anthony Richardson, has carried the ball 11 times for 275 yards (91.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- Jacob Copeland's team-high 200 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) have come on seven receptions with two touchdowns.
- Xzavier Henderson has grabbed five passes for 86 yards (28.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Rick Wells' seven catches have netted him 82 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hendon Hooker has thrown for 392 yards (130.7 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 113 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Tiyon Evans' team-high 161 rushing yards (53.7 per game) have come on 31 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Jabari Small has racked up 135 yards (45.0 per game) on 30 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Velus Jones Jr.'s 96 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled six receptions and one touchdown.
- Jimmy Calloway has grabbed four passes for 81 yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Jacob Warren's nine grabs have netted him 69 yards (23.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 35-14
Home
9/11/2021
South Florida
W 42-20
Away
9/18/2021
Alabama
L 31-29
Home
9/25/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
10/2/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
10/9/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
10/16/2021
LSU
-
Away
Tennessee Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/2/2021
Bowling Green
W 38-6
Home
9/11/2021
Pittsburgh
L 41-34
Home
9/18/2021
Tennessee Tech
W 56-0
Home
9/25/2021
Florida
-
Away
10/2/2021
Missouri
-
Away
10/9/2021
South Carolina
-
Home
10/16/2021
Ole Miss
-
Home
