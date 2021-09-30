Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) makes his way through the Kentucky Wildcats defense during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) will square off against a familiar foe as they host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, in a SEC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Missouri and Tennessee Stats

The Tigers average 38.8 points per game, 17.5 more than the Volunteers surrender per outing (21.3).

This year, the Tigers have three turnovers, two fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (5).

The Volunteers have put an average of 35.5 points per game on the board this season, 3.5 more than the 32.0 the Tigers have surrendered.

The Volunteers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,200 yards (300.0 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 417 yards (104.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught 20 passes for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Elijah Young has racked up 20 carries for 80 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Keke Chism's 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Tauskie Dove has hauled in 10 passes for 176 yards (44.0 yards per game) this year.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker leads Tennessee with 613 passing yards (153.3 ypg) on 46-of-70 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 136 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 211 yards (52.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on four catches for 74 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jabari Small has taken 41 carries for 194 yards (48.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Velus Jones Jr.'s 160 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and one touchdown.

JaVonta Payton has totaled 142 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes this year.

Jacob Warren's 11 catches are good enough for 92 yards (23.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Missouri Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Kentucky L 35-28 Away 9/18/2021 Southeast Missouri State W 59-28 Home 9/25/2021 Boston College L 41-34 Away 10/2/2021 Tennessee - Home 10/9/2021 North Texas - Home 10/16/2021 Texas A&M - Home 10/30/2021 Vanderbilt - Away

Tennessee Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Pittsburgh L 41-34 Home 9/18/2021 Tennessee Tech W 56-0 Home 9/25/2021 Florida L 38-14 Away 10/2/2021 Missouri - Away 10/9/2021 South Carolina - Home 10/16/2021 Ole Miss - Home 10/23/2021 Alabama - Away

