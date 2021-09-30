The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) will square off against a familiar foe as they host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, in a SEC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Missouri and Tennessee Stats
- The Tigers average 38.8 points per game, 17.5 more than the Volunteers surrender per outing (21.3).
- This year, the Tigers have three turnovers, two fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (5).
- The Volunteers have put an average of 35.5 points per game on the board this season, 3.5 more than the 32.0 the Tigers have surrendered.
- The Volunteers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,200 yards (300.0 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Tyler Badie has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 417 yards (104.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught 20 passes for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Elijah Young has racked up 20 carries for 80 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Keke Chism's 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 17 receptions and one touchdown.
- Tauskie Dove has hauled in 10 passes for 176 yards (44.0 yards per game) this year.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hendon Hooker leads Tennessee with 613 passing yards (153.3 ypg) on 46-of-70 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 136 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 211 yards (52.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on four catches for 74 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jabari Small has taken 41 carries for 194 yards (48.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Velus Jones Jr.'s 160 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and one touchdown.
- JaVonta Payton has totaled 142 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes this year.
- Jacob Warren's 11 catches are good enough for 92 yards (23.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Missouri Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Kentucky
L 35-28
Away
9/18/2021
Southeast Missouri State
W 59-28
Home
9/25/2021
Boston College
L 41-34
Away
10/2/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
10/9/2021
North Texas
-
Home
10/16/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
10/30/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
Tennessee Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Pittsburgh
L 41-34
Home
9/18/2021
Tennessee Tech
W 56-0
Home
9/25/2021
Florida
L 38-14
Away
10/2/2021
Missouri
-
Away
10/9/2021
South Carolina
-
Home
10/16/2021
Ole Miss
-
Home
10/23/2021
Alabama
-
Away
