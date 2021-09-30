September 30, 2021
How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) makes his way through the Kentucky Wildcats defense during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) will square off against a familiar foe as they host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, in a SEC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: SECN
  • Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Missouri and Tennessee Stats

  • The Tigers average 38.8 points per game, 17.5 more than the Volunteers surrender per outing (21.3).
  • This year, the Tigers have three turnovers, two fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (5).
  • The Volunteers have put an average of 35.5 points per game on the board this season, 3.5 more than the 32.0 the Tigers have surrendered.
  • The Volunteers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Missouri Players to Watch

  • Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,200 yards (300.0 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • Tyler Badie has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 417 yards (104.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught 20 passes for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • This season Elijah Young has racked up 20 carries for 80 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Keke Chism's 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 17 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Tauskie Dove has hauled in 10 passes for 176 yards (44.0 yards per game) this year.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Hendon Hooker leads Tennessee with 613 passing yards (153.3 ypg) on 46-of-70 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 136 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 211 yards (52.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on four catches for 74 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Jabari Small has taken 41 carries for 194 yards (48.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Velus Jones Jr.'s 160 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and one touchdown.
  • JaVonta Payton has totaled 142 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes this year.
  • Jacob Warren's 11 catches are good enough for 92 yards (23.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Missouri Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Kentucky

L 35-28

Away

9/18/2021

Southeast Missouri State

W 59-28

Home

9/25/2021

Boston College

L 41-34

Away

10/2/2021

Tennessee

-

Home

10/9/2021

North Texas

-

Home

10/16/2021

Texas A&M

-

Home

10/30/2021

Vanderbilt

-

Away

Tennessee Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Pittsburgh

L 41-34

Home

9/18/2021

Tennessee Tech

W 56-0

Home

9/25/2021

Florida

L 38-14

Away

10/2/2021

Missouri

-

Away

10/9/2021

South Carolina

-

Home

10/16/2021

Ole Miss

-

Home

10/23/2021

Alabama

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

