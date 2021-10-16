Publish date:
How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in a SEC battle. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ole Miss
-1
82
Ole Miss and Tennessee Stats
- The Rebels score 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers give up (21.5).
- The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).
- The Volunteers have averaged 10.5 more points scored this season (41.5) than the Rebels have allowed (31.0).
- This season the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 1,497 passing yards (299.4 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) on 58 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
- Henry Parrish Jr.'s team-high 334 rushing yards (66.8 per game) have come on 54 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 10 catches for 90 yards (18.0 per game).
- Dontario Drummond's 460 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Braylon Sanders has reeled in 12 passes for 292 yards (58.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jonathan Mingo's 15 receptions have netted him 290 yards (58.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hendon Hooker has thrown for 1,063 yards (177.2 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 282 yards (47.0 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 73 times for 486 yards (81.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Velus Jones Jr.'s team-high 342 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with three touchdowns.
- JaVonta Payton has put up a 216-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.
- Cedric Tillman's 16 receptions are good enough for 210 yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
