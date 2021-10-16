Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs against Missouri Tigers defensive back Shawn Robinson (12) as Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) blocks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in a SEC battle. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -1 82

Ole Miss and Tennessee Stats

The Rebels score 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers give up (21.5).

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).

The Volunteers have averaged 10.5 more points scored this season (41.5) than the Rebels have allowed (31.0).

This season the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 1,497 passing yards (299.4 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) on 58 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Henry Parrish Jr.'s team-high 334 rushing yards (66.8 per game) have come on 54 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 10 catches for 90 yards (18.0 per game).

Dontario Drummond's 460 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with five touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has reeled in 12 passes for 292 yards (58.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jonathan Mingo's 15 receptions have netted him 290 yards (58.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has thrown for 1,063 yards (177.2 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 282 yards (47.0 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 73 times for 486 yards (81.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Velus Jones Jr.'s team-high 342 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with three touchdowns.

JaVonta Payton has put up a 216-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.

Cedric Tillman's 16 receptions are good enough for 210 yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

