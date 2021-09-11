How to Watch Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh

The Pitt Panthers travel south to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC-ACC clash.

The Pittsburgh Panthers head to Neyland Stadium to visit the Tennessee Volunteers in a meeting of two Power Five teams looking to bounce back from relatively disappointing seasons in 2020.

Both teams won their Week 1 matchups against non-Power Five opponents. Pitt handled independent UMass 51-7, while Tennessee topped Bowling Green 38-6.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

You can stream the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee brings one of the nation's top rushing attacks into this game. In Week 1, the Volunteers had two running backs each rush for 116 yards and a touchdown — Jabari Small did so on 22 carries while Tiyon Evans did on 16 carries.

It will be up to Pittsburgh's rebuilt defensive line to slow that rushing attack down. After losing multiple starters to the NFL in the spring, the group is now centered around redshirt senior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp.

Kickoff from Rocky Top is at noon on Saturday, with coverage on ESPN.

Regional restrictions may apply.