The Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) have home advantage in a SEC clash versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-0 SEC) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -10.5 57

Tennessee and South Carolina Stats

This year, the Volunteers average 23.4 more points per game (40.8) than the Gamecocks surrender (17.4).

The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 14 takeaways .

The Gamecocks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (22.4) as the Volunteers have allowed (21.8).

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has thrown for 838 yards (167.6 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 68.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 216 rushing yards (43.2 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 57 times for 367 yards (73.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jabari Small has piled up 232 yards (46.4 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

Velus Jones Jr.'s team-high 239 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with two touchdowns.

JaVonta Payton has put up a 177-yard season so far (35.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in eight passes.

Cedric Tillman's 10 receptions have netted him 151 yards (30.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty has 566 passing yards (113.2 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 22 times for 167 yards (33.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Juju McDowell has racked up 33 carries for 150 yards (30.0 per game).

Josh Vann's 332 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks has reeled in 11 passes for 155 yards (31.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaheim Bell's six receptions have netted him 102 yards (20.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

