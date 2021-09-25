How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida

September 25, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida looks to bounce back after a tough loss to Alabama when it hosts rival Tennessee.
Author:

The Gators looked down and out early in their game against Alabama last week. They gave up 21 points early and looked like they were about to get blown out of their own stadium, but then they orchestrated a comeback effort. They almost tied it up, but a two-point try came up short. Florida took a tough 31-29 loss. 

How to Watch Volunteers at Gators:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN TEST

Live stream Tennessee vs. Florida on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gators will look to shake of memories of that loss when they take on Tennessee. Florida comes in as big favorites and needs to win if it wants to keep pace with Georgia in the SEC East.

Tennessee is coming off a win against FCS Tennessee Tech. It was a bounce back win after a 41-34 loss to Pitt in Week 2 that saw the Volunteers give up 27 points in the second quarter. 

The Volunteers will need to find their defense against a Florida team that proved it could move the ball and score against the top-ranked Crimson Tide. 

Tennessee is looking to pull off the big upset and beat the Gators for just the second time since 2004. Florida has dominated this series with its only loss during that time coming in 2016.

Tennessee would love nothing more than to effectively eliminate the Gators from SEC contention in just their second conference game. The Volunteers will have to play their best game of the year if they want to win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

TV CHANNEL: ESPN TEST
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

