October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee and Missouri both look for their first SEC win when they face off Saturday afternoon.
Author:

Tennessee heads to Missouri Saturday looking to get its first SEC win after losing to Florida 38-14 in its conference opener last Saturday.

The Volunteers (2-2) led 14-10 late in the second quarter but gave up a touchdown and the lead before the half. Then they failed to score in the second half in the loss.

How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Tennessee at Missouri game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game was Tennessee's second against a Power Five team and its second loss against a Power Five team. The Volunteers' two wins this year are against Bowling Green and an FCS opponent in Tennessee Tech, but they have a shot at getting that first win Saturday against the Tigers.

Missouri is also coming off a loss. The Tigers led late against Boston College only to give up a touchdown with 25 seconds to go. They answered with a field goal to send the game to overtime, but they lost 41-34 against the Eagles. The Tigers' other loss came three weeks ago against SEC East foe Kentucky 35-28.

Both Tennessee and Missouri are fighting for ground in the conference, so this game should be a battle Saturday afternoon.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16874096
NCAA Football

How to Watch Arkansas at Georgia

just now
USATSI_16827308
NCAA Football

How to Watch Charlotte at Illinois

just now
USATSI_16825357
NCAA Football

How to Watch Texas at TCU

just now
USATSI_16846852
NCAA Football

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

just now
Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs between Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) and linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

just now
USATSI_15147508
NCAA Football

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

just now
USATSI_16778552
NCAA Football

How to Watch Minnesota at Purdue

just now
Soccer Fans 2
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg in Canada

1 hour ago
USATSI_16749592
High School Football

How to Watch New Lexington vs. Meadowbrook

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy