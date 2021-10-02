How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

Tennessee heads to Missouri Saturday looking to get its first SEC win after losing to Florida 38-14 in its conference opener last Saturday.
The Volunteers (2-2) led 14-10 late in the second quarter but gave up a touchdown and the lead before the half. Then they failed to score in the second half in the loss.
How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri:
Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021
Game Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (National)
The game was Tennessee's second against a Power Five team and its second loss against a Power Five team. The Volunteers' two wins this year are against Bowling Green and an FCS opponent in Tennessee Tech, but they have a shot at getting that first win Saturday against the Tigers.
Missouri is also coming off a loss. The Tigers led late against Boston College only to give up a touchdown with 25 seconds to go. They answered with a field goal to send the game to overtime, but they lost 41-34 against the Eagles. The Tigers' other loss came three weeks ago against SEC East foe Kentucky 35-28.
Both Tennessee and Missouri are fighting for ground in the conference, so this game should be a battle Saturday afternoon.