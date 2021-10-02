How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

Tennessee and Missouri both look for their first SEC win when they face off Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee heads to Missouri Saturday looking to get its first SEC win after losing to Florida 38-14 in its conference opener last Saturday.

The Volunteers (2-2) led 14-10 late in the second quarter but gave up a touchdown and the lead before the half. Then they failed to score in the second half in the loss.

How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Tennessee at Missouri game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game was Tennessee's second against a Power Five team and its second loss against a Power Five team. The Volunteers' two wins this year are against Bowling Green and an FCS opponent in Tennessee Tech, but they have a shot at getting that first win Saturday against the Tigers.

Missouri is also coming off a loss. The Tigers led late against Boston College only to give up a touchdown with 25 seconds to go. They answered with a field goal to send the game to overtime, but they lost 41-34 against the Eagles. The Tigers' other loss came three weeks ago against SEC East foe Kentucky 35-28.

Both Tennessee and Missouri are fighting for ground in the conference, so this game should be a battle Saturday afternoon.