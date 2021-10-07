Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    • October 7, 2021
    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

    SEC foes meet when the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kyle Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama

    Betting Information for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

    Alabama vs Texas A&M Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Alabama

    -18

    51

    Alabama and Texas A&M Stats

    • The Crimson Tide score 45.6 points per game, 33.0 more than the Aggies surrender per matchup (12.6).
    • This year, the Crimson Tide have three turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (4).
    • The Aggies have scored 23.4 points per game this season, 5.2 more than the Crimson Tide have given up.
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Crimson Tide have forced (8).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young has 1,358 passing yards (271.6 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 73.2% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 376 rushing yards (75.2 per game) have come on 72 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jase McClellan has taken 40 carries for 191 yards (38.2 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 97 yards (19.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jameson Williams' team-leading 364 receiving yards (72.8 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has reeled in 27 passes for 268 yards (53.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jahleel Billingsley's 10 catches have turned into 178 yards (35.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 744 passing yards (148.8 ypg) on 69-of-128 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaiah Spiller, has carried the ball 68 times for 445 yards (89.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 13 passes for 106 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devon Achane has rushed for 296 yards (59.2 per game) on 43 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 118 yards (23.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ainias Smith's 200 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Jalen Wydermyer has put up a 176-yard season so far (35.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes.
    • Demond Demas' five catches this season have resulted in 121 yards (24.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Alabama at Texas A&M

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

