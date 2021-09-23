Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos safety Mathias Bertram (31) and Texas A&M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in a clash of SEC opponents. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M and Arkansas Stats

  • The Aggies average 28.3 points per game, 12.3 more than the Razorbacks allow per matchup (16.0).
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (5).
  • The Razorbacks have averaged 35.3 more points this year (41.0) than the Aggies have allowed (5.7).
  • The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (4).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Zach Calzada has 458 passing yards (152.7 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 51.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Isaiah Spiller's team-high 250 rushing yards (83.3 per game) have come on 40 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added eight catches for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Devon Achane has racked up 203 yards (67.7 per game) on 30 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching six passes for 69 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Jalen Wydermyer's 141 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions.
  • Ainias Smith has caught 13 passes for 135 yards (45.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Chase Lane's nine receptions are good enough for 104 yards (34.7 ypg).

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 632 passing yards (210.7 ypg) on 39-of-63 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 180 rushing yards (60.0 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Trelon Smith's team-high 216 rushing yards (72.0 per game) have come on 42 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
  • Treylon Burks' team-leading 206 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tyson Morris has put up a 148-yard season so far (49.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in six passes.
  • De'Vion Warren's six grabs are good enough for 89 yards (29.7 ypg).

Texas A&M Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Kent State

W 41-10

Home

9/11/2021

Colorado

W 10-7

Away

9/18/2021

New Mexico

W 34-0

Home

9/25/2021

Arkansas

-

Away

10/2/2021

Mississippi State

-

Home

10/9/2021

Alabama

-

Home

10/16/2021

Missouri

-

Away

Arkansas Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Rice

W 38-17

Home

9/11/2021

Texas

W 40-21

Home

9/18/2021

Georgia Southern

W 45-10

Home

9/25/2021

Texas A&M

-

Home

10/2/2021

Georgia

-

Away

10/9/2021

Ole Miss

-

Away

10/16/2021

Auburn

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Texas A&M at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
